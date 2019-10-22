The Senior monthly potluck was held Monday, Oct. 14, at the Senior Center. The speaker was Kathy Shaw, daughter of Verla Fitzgerald, and she spoke of the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. The Dust Bowl was from 1930-1940, called the Dirty 30s and was mainly in the areas of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado, but affected the entire country. Huge dust storms caused blizzards and turned the topsoil black. April 14, 1935, became known as Black Sunday. The Dust Bowl caused an increase in the number of hobos, some 450,000, looking for work and food. The year 1936 was the hottest summer and coldest winter. President Roosevelt enacted legislation to help those that were affected. It restored hope and provided a legacy of beautification. This very interesting speech provided a history lesson for most of us, but several remembered the hobos coming. Cake and ice cream were served to celebrate the 90th birthday of Dorothy Orsinger and 87th birthday for George Orsinger.