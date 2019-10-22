The Polk County Sheriff’s Office hosted its first ever Polk County Candy Crawl on Saturday, October 19. Located at the South sports complex in Grimes, the candy crawl included trick or treating, bounce houses, face painting, drone demonstrations, and a demonstration by the canine officer and his partner. Families who attended the event could also tour various vehicles used by local law enforcement and the fire department.

“We wanted to showcase what the sheriff’s office was all about. It’s just a different way of building that community support and the dialogue back and forth between the sheriff’s office and the community,” public information officer for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Heath Osberg said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office chose the Grimes South Sports Complex for its first event because the city of Grimes is a “very fast developing community”. The venue was also a place where they could house all the vehicles and activities, making it perfect for a Halloween themed event.

“A lot of our staff lives in the community and there’s a really good relationship there. But we just wanted to let [the community] know we are out there and care about them,” Osberg said.

As the first of its kind, the Polk County Sheriff’s Department does not currently have any other Candy Crawl events planned. However, they are hoping to host future events across different venues located throughout the Polk County area.

More Halloween activities are set for this weekend and into next week around Dallas County. Keep watching for a full list in the Oct. 24 paper and at www.adelnews.com.