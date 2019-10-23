Build Your Own Board Game - 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 24

Join us as we design our own board games out of cardboard and game pieces. Let your creativity fly! Ages 7+.

Bat House Workshop - 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 26

Bring the whole family! Learn about these flying mammals from an expert then build a bat house to hang at home! Ages 7+ (Children must be accompanied by an adult.) Registration required; limit 1 bat house/family.

Walk the Plank - 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 28

Are you scared of heights? Give yourself a fright while standing 80 stories high above a bustling city (all from the comfort of the library.) Sign up for a 20 minute time slot with the library’s new Oculus Quest VR headset and game of the month: Richie’s Plank Experience. Ages 8+. Please call the library to register.

Tail Waggin Readers - 9-11 a.m. on Nov. 2

Improve your reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog! Students in 1st through 5th grade may sign up for a 20 minute time slot to read to a therapy dog partner. Please call the library to register for an available time!

One on One Address an Official - 5:30-8 p.m. on Nov. 5

Drop in anytime between 5:30 and 8 p.m. to bend the ear of a Grimes City Council member. Share your thoughts, concerns and ideas for the future of Grimes. We are here for you! No registration necessary.

Book Club - 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

This book club is for ages 18+ and meets the first Tuesday evening of every month. November’s book is One-in-a-Million Boy by Monica Wood. Books are available at the front desk.

11.6 & 11.20 5-7pm

Library Tutoring – Sign up for one 30-minute time slot per month with our staff tutor in the areas of Reading, Writing, Math (elementary), research papers and correct citations, study skills, social skills, test taking skills, and/or homework help. Offered the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month from 5-7pm, starting in October.

Spanish Story time - 10 a.m. on Nov. 9

Whether you are a native speaker, or looking to learn, you’ll love our Spanish Storytime! All ages and families welcome. Offered the second Saturday of each month. Cuentos en español. Todas las edades son bienvenidas. El segundo sábado de cada mes.

LIBRARY CLOSED - Nov. 11

ASL Basics - 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13

Join this monthly community-led group spreading awareness of and teaching basic ASL skills to early learners. Offered the 2nd Wednesday of each month. Ages 3+.

Finger Knitting - 4 p.m. on Nov. 14

Join as we learn how to finger knit! Ages 8+.

The Great Turkey Escape - 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 16

An after-hours Escape Room Challenge: Can your flock escape before the Thanksgiving Harvest? Pizza will be served. Ages 10 +. Registration required.

Breaker Space: Break It Then Make It - 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 19

Join us as we disassemble old technology with the tools from our Makerspace. Participants will then have the opportunity to build a new creation! Ages 8+. Registration required.

Early Out Adventure - 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 20

Early Out Adventures are for school-aged kids during early dismissals. Call the library for this week’s adventure!

POKEMON PARTY – 4 p.m. on Nov. 21

Join us for Pokemon gaming and crafts! Bring your cards! Ages 7+. Please register.

STORYTIMES

Move and Groove: Mondays at 6:30 p.m.

Ages 2+ can join Kelly for some fun with stretching, dancing, singing and, of course, a lesson or story. No registration required.

Toddler Time: Tuesdays at 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Toddlers 18 months to 3 years old and a caregiver are invited to join us as we introduce literacy and a love of books through storytelling, rhymes, songs and crafts. No registration required.

Preschool Story Time: Wednesdays at 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Preschoolers ages 3 to 5 years are invited to join us as we share stories, rhymes, songs, games and crafts. No registration required.

Evening Story Time: Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Families are invited to listen to stories, participate in songs and rhymes, and make a craft. No registration required.

Friday Story Time: Fridays at 10 a.m.

Kids of all ages are invited to join us as we share stories, rhymes, songs, games and crafts. No registration required.

Baby Lapsit: Fridays at 9 a.m.

A time for babies 0-18 months and their caregivers to play and grow through songs, short stories, nursery rhymes, and other developmental activities. No registration required.