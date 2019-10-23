Here’s a look at the Halloween activities happening around Dallas County. Keep watching for more photos from the various activities at www.adelnews.com.

Adel

On Saturday, Oct. 26, ADM Speech Team/ADM Yearbook will host the annual Haunted Hallways at ADM High School! Haunted Hallways is designed for older students/adults who are wanting to be scared! Haunted Hallways takes thrill-seekers on a guided tour of 10 different classrooms of ADM High School–each with a different theme intended to make guests scream! The event will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the ADM High School (enter through high school doors). The cost is $5 per person, with all proceeds going to ADM Speech Team/ADM Yearbook.

Faith Lutheran Church and Preschool will host Trunk or Treat from 4:30-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. The event is a safe, fun Halloween alternative for families. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in fun costumes and pick up a lot of candy. There will also be costume contests during the event.

Beggars’ Night is set for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 around Adel.

Dallas Center

Beggars’ Night will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Dallas Center. The Seasonal Fun Committee will be holding festivities on Walnut Street from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Activities include games, a costume contest, Trunk or Treat and more. A haunted house will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at the library. Hot dogs and chili will be served at the fire station. Trick-or-treating will run from 6-8 p.m. Come bring your family out for some Halloween fun!

Dawson

Trick-or-treating will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

A Halloween Party will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Community Bldg.

De Soto

The De Soto Volunteer Fire and EMS are hosting a Zombie Fun Run from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. This is a family friendly event that is fun for all ages! Costumes are encouraged but not necessary. Tickets are $35 and include a T-shirt, race bib and zombies! Call 515-782-0371 for tickets and more information.

The annual Halloween Party in the Park will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Little Bridge Park. Come join the De Soto Public Library and De Soto Fire and EMS for a FREE Halloween party! The party will include a bonfire, hot dogs and S’mores, games and crafts. Come in your best costume to be part of our costume parade!

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 around De Soto.

Dexter

Dexter’s Beggars’ Night will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Dexter United Methodist Church will host the First Annual Trunk or Treat from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at the south side of the church. Children and adults alike are invited to wear costumes and trick or treat while viewing decorated cars in the church parking lot. The event will include a trunk decoration contest, coffee and hot cocoa for all.

Granger

The City of Granger will hold Beggars’ Night from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 around town.

Grimes

The 11th Annual Grimes Halloween Fest is set for 4-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Grimes Community Complex, 410 SE Main St.. The gym will be packed with inflatables, activities around the facility and candy for all at the booths set up. This year, we not only want to see the kids wear their costumes, but encourage the adults to wear their most family friendly costume as well and be open for picture opportunities with others. The cost is $1 per person OR $5 MAX per family (Ages 2 and Under are FREE).

Lutheran Church of Hope Grimes is hosting Trunk ‘n’ Treat from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1335 NE Beaverbrooke Blvd, Grimes. Get your little ones dressed in their friendly Halloween costumes and experience the fun of fall with our annual Trunk ‘n’ Treat! Children in grade 6 and under are invited to trick-or-treat in the Hope parking lot in a safe, free and family-friendly environment.

Bring your children in costume to the 8th annual “Trunk or Treat” event from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at St. Peter Lutheran, 1001 S James St., Grimes. Cars will be lined up in the church parking lot with their trunks all decorated for Halloween and filled with goodies! The kids will be able to enjoy two bounce houses. All ages can enjoy playing Mini-Golf that will be set up outside. Invite your neighbors and friends to join us for this fun fall family event!

A Halloween Costume Party will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at Rainbow of the Heartland, 3300 SE Crossroads Dr., Grimes. Have the kids get into their Halloween costumes and come to Rainbow to have fun! Kids with costumes can play for FREE on our swing sets, trampolines and basketball court. Prizes will be given for best costumes! Refreshments and snacks will be provided.

The Grimes Trick or Treat Night is set for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. For residents who will be distributing treats, please turn on your porch light to indicate beggar’s are welcome. Be sure the sidewalk or path to the door is clear of debris. Please keep pets inside to protect them from being frightened or inadvertently biting a child. Drivers are urged to use extra caution during this time. Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle on Halloween than any other night of the year.

Linden

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Minburn

Minburn Public Library’s 3rd Annual Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Decorating your trunks is encouraged, but not required. There will be a contest for the ‘best decorated trunk.’ This will take place on Baker Street between Chestnut & Walnut. That portion of the street will be closed. Set up begins at 5 p.m. The event will include candy, games and FUN!

Beggars’ Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 around Minburn.

Perry

Beggars’ Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Please turn your porch lights on if you are handing out treats and please drive safely.

The Annual Trick or Treat Spooktacular will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 in downtown Perry. The event will be a fun Halloween celebration which will include safe trick-or-treating with local businesses and community organizations.

During Spooktacular, be sure to visit the Trunk or Treat at the First Christian Church, 1224 Lucinda St.

Enjoy a Safe and Healthy Halloween at Dallas County Hospital from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Bring the kids and enjoy a fun and safe night of trick-or-treating.

Rowley Masonic Community’s 2nd Annual Trick or Treat at their Haunted House will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Use the east entrance at Rowley Masonic Community, 1300 28th St.

Redfield

The Redfield Development Committee will host the 2nd annual Pre-Trick or Treat event from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at Redfield City Park. Come out and join us for a lot of fun including a bounce house, fire pit roasting S’mores, hot chocolate, a photo booth, games and trunk or treat!

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Van Meter

Van Meter Parks and Recreation Board will host Halloween at Johnson Park from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. All ghosts and goblins, along with their parents/guardians, are invited. Free hot dogs, drinks and chips will be served.

Beggars’ Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 around Van Meter.

Waukee

The Waukee Park Board sponsors an annual haunted house. The haunted house will be open from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Centennial Park enclosed shelter, 1255 Warrior Lane. Enter if you dare, but be prepared to be scared. This haunted house is not suggested for young children. The price of admission is $5 (Save $1 with THREE food donations for the Waukee Area Food Pantry).

The Waukee YMCA and Blank Children’s Hospital will present a Healthy Halloween from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Waukee Family YMCA, 210 Warrior Lane. Don’t be afraid to join us for this frighteningly FREE event for the whole family! Both children and adults will have a ghoulishly good time participating in a variety of healthy activities, including trick-or-treating through the creepy corridors of the YMCA, doing the “Frankenstein” at the Monster Mash Dance Party, creating your own cackle crunch (trail mix) and showing off your creative costumes! Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted and donated to the Waukee Area Christian Services Food Pantry.

Join Waukee APEX and the Animal Rescue League from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 27 at the Waukee Innovation and Learning Center, 295 SE Ashworth Rd, for our Meow-O-Ween Fest. We will have free games, food and drinks, scavenger hunt, crafts, photo booth and more information about adopting from the ARL. Name your price adoptions on this day. Special thank you to the ARL, Waukee Hy-Vee, Dunkin’ Donuts and Fareway for supporting this event.

The Waukee Police and Fire Departments invite the public to stop by for the Halloween Open House from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway. Treat-or-treat through the Waukee Public Safety Building while police officers and firefighters hand out candy and other goodies!

Choose the perfect costume and head out for Beggars’ Night from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Don’t forget to wear light or reflective clothing, if possible, and travel in a group.

Woodward

The Woodward Fire Department is hosting a soup supper and hay rack ride at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Woodward Fire Station. Enjoy soup, hot cider, hot chocolate and cookies and help support our Fire/EMS service! We are raising money for our new AED monitor! The hay rack ride will stop at the Trunk or Treat event.

Trunk or Treat is a fun, safe event for the whole community. Dress up your kids or dress up your cars and join us in the fun from 5:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Woodward-Granger High School parking lot, 306 W 3rd St. The Woodward Fire Department will be stopping by as part of their soup supper/hayride night.

Beggars’ Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 around Woodward.

Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard reminds those going out for Halloween to wear reflective clothing and to bring a cell phone and flashlight, if possible. Travel with a group of friends and family. Stay together and call 911 in case of an emergency. Parents, please inspect your children’s items when they return home.