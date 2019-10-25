It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

10-7-19

Arrest: A 23 year old male Redfield resident was arrested for violation of a no contact order.

10-8-19

Burglary: Big Al’s BBQ of Adel reported a burglary in the 700 block of Main St. Damages and items estimated at $2,670.

10-9-19

Accident: A hit and run accident occurred when a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Main St. was struck. Damages estimated at $500.

10-11-19

Accident: A hit and run accident occurred when a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of Horse n Buggy Dr. was struck. Damages estimated at $500.

10-13-19

Arrest: A 59 year old male Adel resident was arrested for operating while intoxicated.