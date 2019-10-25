Waukee Haunted House

7-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Centennial Park enclosed shelter, 1255 Warrior Lane.

The Waukee Park Board sponsors an annual haunted house. The haunted house will be open from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26. Enter if you dare, but be prepared to be scared. This haunted house is not suggested for young children. The price of admission is $5 (Save $1 with THREE food donations for the Waukee Area Food Pantry).

National Drug Take Back Day

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Waukee Public Safety Building, 1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway.

The Waukee Public Safety Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 to accept pills and patches for disposal. Prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding your home of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles.

Chicken Noodle Dinner

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Minburn Methodist Church.

Minburn Methodist Church is hosting a Chicken Noodle Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 26. Carryouts will be available.

Hip, Hip, Hooray!

1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Forest Park Museum.

Hip, hip, Hooray! This year was great for our roses at Forest Park Museum. Rose seed pods, called hips, are full of vitamin C and natural beauty. Join our rose hip harvest and learn how to start roses from seed, make rose hip tea and create some lovely natural seasonal decorations. Pre-registration is required for this free program. Call 515-465-3577.

Zombie Fun Run

2-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 in De Soto.

The De Soto Volunteer Fire and EMS are hosting a Zombie Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 26. This is a family friendly event that is fun for all ages! Costumes are encouraged but not necessary. Tickets are $35 and include a T-shirt, race bib and zombies! Call 515-782-0371 for tickets and more information.

Halloween Hayday

3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 in Dallas Center.

The Seasonal Fun Committee will be hosting Halloween Hayday on Saturday, Oct. 26. Activities include games, a costume contest, photo booth, pumpkin carving/decorating, Trunk or Treat and more. A haunted house will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at the library. Hot dogs, chili, hot cocoa and lemonade will be served by the Dallas Center Fire Department. Come bring your family out for some Halloween fun!

Grimes Halloween Fest

4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Grimes Community Complex, 410 SE Main St.

The 11th Annual Grimes Halloween Fest is set for Saturday, Oct. 26. The gym will be packed with inflatables, activities around the facility and candy for all at the booths set up. This year, we not only want to see the kids wear their costumes, but encourage the adults to wear their most family friendly costume as well and be open for picture opportunities with others. The cost is $1 per person OR $5 MAX per family (Ages 2 and Under are FREE).

Halloween Party in the Park

4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Little Bridge Park, De Soto.

The annual Halloween Party in the Park will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Little Bridge Park. Come join the De Soto Public Library and De Soto Fire and EMS for a FREE Halloween party! The party will include a bonfire, hot dogs and S’mores, games and crafts. Come in your best costume to be part of our costume parade!

Soup Supper and Hay Rack Ride

5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Woodward Fire Station.

The Woodward Fire Department is hosting a soup supper and hay rack ride at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Enjoy soup, hot cider, hot chocolate and cookies and help support our Fire/EMS service! We are raising money for our new AED monitor! The hay rack ride will stop at the Trunk or Treat event.

Trunk or Treat

5:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Woodward-Granger High School parking lot, 306 W 3rd St.

Trunk or Treat is a fun, safe event for the whole community. Dress up your kids or dress up your cars and join us in the fun from 5:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Woodward Fire Department will be stopping by as part of their soup supper/hayride night.

Beggars’ Night

6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 around Dallas Center.

Beggars’ Night will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 around Dallas Center.

Healthy Halloween

6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Waukee Family YMCA, 210 Warrior Lane.

The Waukee YMCA and Blank Children’s Hospital will present a Healthy Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Waukee Family YMCA. Don’t be afraid to join us for this frighteningly FREE event for the whole family! Both children and adults will have a ghoulishly good time participating in a variety of healthy activities, including trick-or-treating through the creepy corridors of the YMCA, doing the “Frankenstein” at the Monster Mash Dance Party, creating your own cackle crunch (trail mix) and showing off your creative costumes! Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted and donated to the Waukee Area Christian Services Food Pantry.

Haunted Hallways

7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at ADM High School (enter through high school doors).

On Saturday, Oct. 26, ADM Speech Team/ADM Yearbook will host the annual Haunted Hallways at ADM High School! Haunted Hallways is designed for older students/adults who are wanting to be scared! Haunted Hallways takes thrill-seekers on a guided tour of 10 different classrooms of ADM High School–each with a different theme intended to make guests scream! The cost is $5 per person, with all proceeds going to ADM Speech Team/ADM Yearbook.

Meow-O-Ween Fest

1-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 27 at the Waukee Innovation and Learning Center, 295 SE Ashworth Rd

Join Waukee APEX and the Animal Rescue League on Sunday, Oct. 27, for our Meow-O-Ween Fest. We will have free games, food and drinks, scavenger hunt, crafts, photo booth and more information about adopting from the ARL. Name your price adoptions on this day. Special thank you to the ARL, Waukee Hy-Vee, Dunkin’ Donuts and Fareway for supporting this event.

Trunk ‘n’ Treat

2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1335 NE Beaverbrooke Blvd, Grimes.

Lutheran Church of Hope Grimes is hosting Trunk ‘n’ Treat on Sunday, Oct. 27. Get your little ones dressed in their friendly Halloween costumes and experience the fun of fall with our annual Trunk ‘n’ Treat! Children in grade 6 and under are invited to trick-or-treat in the Hope parking lot in a safe, free and family-friendly environment.

Halloween Open House

4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway.

The Waukee Police and Fire Departments invite the public to stop by for the Halloween Open House on Sunday, Oct. 27. Treat-or-treat through the Waukee Public Safety Building while police officers and firefighters hand out candy and other goodies!

Trunk or Treat

4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Faith Lutheran Church and Preschool, Adel.

Faith Lutheran Church and Preschool will host Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 27. The event is a safe, fun Halloween alternative for families. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in fun costumes and pick up a lot of candy. There will also be costume contests during the event.

Trunk or Treat

4-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at St. Peter Lutheran, 1001 S James St., Grimes.

Bring your children in costume to the 8th annual “Trunk or Treat” event at St. Peter Lutheran Church. Cars will be lined up in the church parking lot with their trunks all decorated for Halloween and filled with goodies! The kids will be able to enjoy two bounce houses. All ages can enjoy playing Mini-Golf that will be set up outside. Invite your neighbors and friends to join us for this fun fall family event!