COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The first reading of an ordinance amendment that would boost Columbus Junction’s minimum water usage price by $5 was approved Wednesday by the city council.

According to the amendment, the city currently charges $10 for the first 2,000 gallons of water used. That is also the minimum charge for a city water user.

Under the proposed amendment, which must pass two additional readings before it can go into effect, the minimum charge will increase to $15.

“We’re running a little tight in that area and of course we have our sewer project coming next spring, but it would be nice to get a head start on that,” Mayor Mark Huston explained for the increase.

The sewer project Huston referred to is an upgrading of the lagoon system to comply with new state guidelines. The city council agreed several months ago to design a direct discharge to the Iowa River and use a UV system for required disinfection to meet the new guidelines.

An initial price tag for that project was around $600,000. The council had also considered implementing an algae-based system. However, it rejected that idea after state officials boosted the number of required panels, which increased that system’s cost to around $3 million.

The proposed amendment would not affect other water usage rates. Officials also said rates for the water supplied to Columbus City and Fredonia would not change, although Huston said he did not know how long those rates may continue.

“We haven’t raised (those rates) in 20 years,” he pointed out, adding it could be time to make an adjustment.

In other action, city engineer Matt Walker presented a $95,285 third pay estimate from Keller Excavating, Boone, for the construction of box culvert on Locust Street.

Walker said the culvert, which will replace a bridge over Monkey Run, could be completed in about two weeks.

Officials also reported the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) was continuing to meet with city staff on infrastructure damage caused by heavy May rainfall.

Officials said water lines had been restored to several residences on Oakview Drive, which partially collapsed from the heavy rain. Along with the water line, a sewer line and other damage is also being reviewed by FEMA inspectors for possible repair assistance.

Huston also reported to the council that he had recently met with the Columbus Community Club and provided club members with an update on various on-going projects in the community.

In addition to a report on FEMA and the Locust Street culvert work, Huston said he also talked about housing construction in the New Heritage Village subdivision, progress on a proposed boat ramp, upcoming municipal election, new rules for the city’s snow route and other topics.

Huston also told the council that he had recently attended a meeting on the upcoming construction of a Hoover Nature Trail segment southeast of the city. He said the contractor planned to begin removing trees in December, with more work planned after April 1.

City public works staffer Todd Salazar has also installed a couple of radio-read water meters on an experimental basis, Huston reported. He said if those meters work as hoped, the city may continue looking at installing additional units.

“There are a lot of projects going on,” Huston concluded.