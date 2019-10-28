The deadline to enter the Dallas County News Calendar Photo Contest is Tuesday, Oct. 29. Thirteen photos, one for each month of the calendar and one for the cover will be selected to be featured in the 2020 Dallas County News Calendar, which will be available in December.

Entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Entries may be sent to news@adelnews.com. Each winner will receive five free copies of the calendar.

To be considered for entry, photos must be taken in Dallas County within the previous 12 months.

Submissions must be high-resolution JPEGs (200 dpi or higher) and 12.75 by 9.25 inches or larger. Photos must be horizontal. Vertical photos will not be considered.

Call our office at 515-465-4666 for more information.