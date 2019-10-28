WAUKEE - At 6:58 p.m. Waukee Police Department officers were dispatched to possible shots fired in the area of Williams Family Townhomes.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to neighbors in the 500 to 700 block of Williams Court. While on scene, officers reported what they also heard what they believed to be the sound of gun shots being fired. Officers were unable to pinpoint the exact location of where the shots were coming from. Some residents in the area were evacuated from their homes as a safety precaution.

Additional officers from surrounding department did assist. No one is in custody at this time, nor have any charges been filed. This is currently an ongoing investigation.