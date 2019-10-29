AgWest Commodities in Adel, recently relocated to a new location. The Nebraska based company, which celebrated 20 years of business this past summer, first opened its Adel location back in 2017 with Branch Manager Jason Leinen.

“All of our branches started because we found the perfect person, someone that matched the ideals and philosophy of AgWest, and that had a deep passion for farmers,” AgWest Commodities President Paul Mussman said.

As a commodity brokerage firm that specializes in agriculture, AgWest Commodities uses tools in order to deliver producer-driven marketing plans. Mussman emphasized that they are not in the business of predicting prices but instead helping to reduce risk on the financial side of the business.

Today, there are currently two offices located throughout the state of Iowa, one in Humbolt and one in Adel. Leinen first helped open the Adel location on Main Street after working in the agronomy field for nearly a decade. The office has since grown to include buyer relations manager, Roger Fray, and recently made the decision to relocate in order to continue the possibility of expansion.

“Your city is always going to grow but it won’t affect the farmers that still need help marketing and selling the grain,” Leinen said. “The best thing about being located in Adel is the community, location and being in central Iowa with all the agriculture commodities that are here.”

AgWest Commodities purchased the new building this past spring and currently shares the space with an already existing massage studio. Before moving into the new location, the company had to put up walls, ceilings and new flooring. They also incorporated a bathroom and kitchen. Overall, the new renovations took between 2 to 3 months to complete.

“I think it’s important to know that AgWest was started, built, and continues to grow by being farmer focus. Our approach is not a cookie cutter approach. It’s what the individual farmer needs for their operations,” Mussman said.

AgWest Commodities also makes it a priority to become involved in the local community, whether it be through 4-H, the county fair, or other programs.

“When I came on in Adel, it was up front that we want to be part of the community. I like that. I think that’s kind of our niche and what keeps us successful,” Leinen said.

The new AgWest Commodities building is currently located at 1317 Greene St. and open for business from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.