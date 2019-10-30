Here’s a look at the Halloween activities happening around Dallas County. Keep watching for more photos from the various activities at www.adelnews.com.

Adel

Adel Acres will host indoor trick or treating from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 1919 Greene St., Adel. Over a dozen businesses have donated candy for the residents to hand out to kids during Beggars’ Night. Enter through our main entrance and people will guide you through numerous stations where you can collect candy. You can park at Adel Acres, USDA across from us on Greene, or at Genesis Development to the west.

5:30-8 at the care center on the 31st. Common areas and resident rooms will have candy and people will help guide you.

Beggars’ Night is set for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 around Adel.

Dallas County 4-H Clubs are hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 at Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel. The event will be held rain or shine. If the weather is cold or rainy, it will be moved inot the Community Building. The event will feature treats, games and more.

De Soto

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 around De Soto.

Dexter

Dexter’s Beggars’ Night will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Dexter United Methodist Church will host the First Annual Trunk or Treat from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at the south side of the church. Children and adults alike are invited to wear costumes and trick or treat while viewing decorated cars in the church parking lot. The event will include a trunk decoration contest, coffee and hot cocoa for all.

Grimes

A Halloween Costume Party will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at Rainbow of the Heartland, 3300 SE Crossroads Dr., Grimes. Have the kids get into their Halloween costumes and come to Rainbow to have fun! Kids with costumes can play for FREE on our swing sets, trampolines and basketball court. Prizes will be given for best costumes! Refreshments and snacks will be provided.

The Grimes Trick or Treat Night is set for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. For residents who will be distributing treats, please turn on your porch light to indicate beggar’s are welcome. Be sure the sidewalk or path to the door is clear of debris. Please keep pets inside to protect them from being frightened or inadvertently biting a child. Drivers are urged to use extra caution during this time. Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle on Halloween than any other night of the year.

The Annual Fall Festival, sponsored by area businesses, will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 in the Fareway parking lot, corner of Gateway Drive and 3rd Street, Grimes. Family and friends are invited for a fun-filled afternoon, with games for young and old alike. The free event will feature face painting, balloon artist, pumpkin painting, cookie decorating, hay rack rides, games, bounce house, prizes and much more.

Linden

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Minburn

Minburn Public Library’s 3rd Annual Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Decorating your trunks is encouraged, but not required. There will be a contest for the ‘best decorated trunk.’ This will take place on Baker Street between Chestnut & Walnut. That portion of the street will be closed. Set up begins at 5 p.m. The event will include candy, games and FUN!

Beggars’ Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 around Minburn.

Perry

Beggars’ Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Please turn your porch lights on if you are handing out treats and please drive safely.

The Annual Trick or Treat Spooktacular will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 in downtown Perry. The event will be a fun Halloween celebration which will include safe trick-or-treating with local businesses and community organizations.

During Spooktacular, be sure to visit the Trunk or Treat at the First Christian Church, 1224 Lucinda St.

Enjoy a Safe and Healthy Halloween at Dallas County Hospital from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Bring the kids and enjoy a fun and safe night of trick-or-treating.

Rowley Masonic Community’s 2nd Annual Trick or Treat at their Haunted House will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Use the east entrance at Rowley Masonic Community, 1300 28th St.

Redfield

The Redfield Development Committee will host the 2nd annual Pre-Trick or Treat event from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at Redfield City Park. Come out and join us for a lot of fun including a bounce house, fire pit roasting S’mores, hot chocolate, a photo booth, games and trunk or treat!

Trick-or-treating will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Van Meter

Halloween at Johnson Park, hosted by the Van Meter Parks and Recreation Board, has moved to the Van Meter Fire Station because of the forecast. Join the Park Board for hot dogs, chips and hot cocoa from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. All ghosts and goblins, along with their parents/guardians, are invited.

Beggars’ Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 around Van Meter.

Woodward

Beggars’ Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 around Woodward.

Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard reminds those going out for Halloween to wear reflective clothing and to bring a cell phone and flashlight, if possible. Travel with a group of friends and family. Stay together and call 911 in case of an emergency. Parents, please inspect your children’s items when they return home.