It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

10-14-19

Theft: Manatt’s of Adel reported a theft of service in the 100 block of N. 19 St. Damages estimated at $10.

10-15-19

Accident: Vehicle one was traveling southbound in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Vehicle two struck the rear of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $400.

10-16-19

Theft: Wells Fargo of Adel reported a counterfeit bill in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. N. Item estimated at $100.

10-17-19

Theft: An Adel resident reported a forgery in the 600 block of Meadow Rd. No loss reported.

10-18-19

Arrest: A 41 year old female Adel resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear, original charge driving under suspension.

10-20-19

Arrest: A 56 year old male Adel resident was arrested for assault, 2 counts.