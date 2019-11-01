It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

October 22, 2019

A 38 year old female Ankeny resident was arrested on a warrants for theft and forgery.

October 23, 2019

A 54 year old male Pleasantville resident was arrested in the 18000 block of J Ave., for public intoxication.

A 35 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for burglary and prohibited acts- possession with intent.

A 32 year old male Dexter resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for show cause hearing.

A 19 year old male Council Bluffs resident was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance without prescription.

October 24, 2019

A 39 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of OWI.

A 23 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on warrants for violation of probation on the original charges of Possession of a controlled substance and forgery.

October 25, 2019

A 31 year old male Omaha, NE resident was arrested on a warrant for forgery.

A 38 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested at 1003 Guthrie St., De Soto for possession of drug paraphernalia.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 18000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,000.

October 26, 2019

A 28 year old male Granger resident was arrested in the 31000 block of 210th St., Dallas Center for OWI and speeding.

October 27, 2019

A 45 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 25000 block of Highway 169. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

October 28, 2019

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Dexter driver was traveling north on S Old Highway 6, turning west on to State St., Dexter when he lost control and went into the ditch. No injuires reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,700.