ADEL - Dallas County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Julia Helm would like to encourage voters to confirm their voting locations prior to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Verification of your correct polling location can be obtained via:On the Iowa Secretary of State website: www.sos.iowa.govClick the Find My Polling Place – Follow the promptsLook for CITY/SCHOOL ELECTIONSCalling the Dallas County Auditor’s Office at (515) 993-6914

Below is a list of Dallas County voting precincts:

Precinct

Polling Place Name

Polling Place AddressAdamsPeace Lutheran Church34128 L Ave., AdelAdel 1Adel Library303 S 10th St., AdelAdel 2Faith Lutheran Church602 S 14th St., AdelBeaver/Des MoinesWoodward United Methodist Church108 W 5th St., WoodwardClive 5 and 6Heartland Presbyterian Church14300 Hickman Rd., CliveColfax/AdelGrace Lutheran Church23932 Meadow Rd., AdelDe SotoDe Soto United Methodist Church421 Dallas St., De SotoLincoln/Washington/LinnWashington Township School18932 210th St., MinburnPerry 1, 2 and 3McCreary Community Building1800 Pattee St., PerrySpring Valley/DallasDawson Community Building208 S 1st St., DawsonSugar Grove/Dallas CenterDallas Center 1st Presbyterian Church1204 13th St., Dallas CenterUnionRedfield American Legion

1116 Thomas St., RedfieldUrbandale 13, 14, 15Waukee Lutheran Church of Hope305 NE Dartmoor Dr., WaukeeVan MeterVan Meter American Legion910 Main St., Van MeterWalnut/Grimes/GrantEmmanuel United Methodist Church1910 Locust St., GrangerWaukee 1Immanuel Lutheran Church900 Warrior Ln, WaukeeWaukee 2Waukee Christian Church29043 T Ave., WaukeeWaukee 3Waukee Community Center675 Walnut St, WaukeeWaukee 4Westview Church1155 SE Boone Dr, WaukeeWaukee 5St. Boniface Church1200 Warrior Ln, WaukeeWaukee 6Waukee School Administration Building560 SE University Ave, Waukee

West Des Moines 221, 222,

223, 225 and 226Lutheran Church of Hope

925 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines

West Des Moines 224, 321

and 322Edgewater Wesley Life Community

9225 Cascade Ave, West Des Moines

If you have any questions regarding your polling location or any other questions, contact Dallas County Auditor at 515-993-6914 or at www.dallascountyiowa.gov/government/auditor/elections.

Polls for the Regular City/School Election will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Pre-registered voters are required to show a driver’s license, non-driver’s ID, passport, military ID, veterans ID, tribal ID or Voter ID Card at the polls before they vote. In addition, to vote in the Regular City/School Election one must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age, not currently judged by a court to be “incompetent to vote” and not convicted of a felony.

The following is a list of candidates running for the Regular City Election:

City: Adel

Office: Mayor (2 year term)James F. Peters

Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year terms)Bob OckermanDaniel MillerShirley McAdon

City: Bouton

Office: Mayor (2 year term)

No candidate filed

Office: 5 At-Large City Council Member (2 year terms)Linda Neville

City: Dallas Center

Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year terms)Robert B. Haxton IIRyan KlussDanny BeyerGary LichtRyan Coon

City: Dawson

Office: Mayor (2 year term)Maris MasengillColton Morman

Office: 5 At-Large City Council Member (2 year term)Clarence MormanRobin L. WolfeTammy RinnerGreg Lewis

City: DeSoto

Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Kelly SummyCarol LeeKaren Wilson

Office: 1 Council Member – To Fill VacancyTed Hansen

City: Dexter

Office: Mayor (4 year term)Adrienne Howard

Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)

No candidates filed

City: Granger

Office: Mayor (2 year term)Tony L. James

Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Jodi BermelMike J. Backous

City: Grimes

Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Eric JohansenAndrew Borcherding

City: Linden

Office: Mayor (To Fill Vacancy)

No candidate filed

Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Timothy P HaysJudy DaggettAlecia LleshiJune Rector

City: Minburn

Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Joe StuetelbergMeaghan Bennett

City: Perry

Office: Mayor (2 year term)John D. Andorf

Office: 1 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Chuck Schott

Office: 1 City Council Member Ward 1 (4 year term)Dean Berkland

Office: 1 City Council Member Ward 3 (4 year term)Barb Wolling

City: Redfield

Office: Mayor (To Fill Vacancy) – (4 year term)Wade ReedDave Griffith

Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)John K. HoyVince StonehockerAmber BakerDarrell M Bowman

City: Van Meter

Office: Mayor – (4 year term)Allan B. Adams

Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Travis BrottLyndon Lyon

City: Waukee

Mayor: Mayor (4 year term)Courtney ClarkeShelly Hughes

Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Christine CroneLarry R. LyonBen SinclairAnkush Bhatia

City: Woodward

Office: Mayor (4 year term)Todd A. Folkerts

Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Kelly KirtsMatthew CavanaughJared C. Stone

Here’s a look at who is running for school board positions in Dallas County.

District: Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District

Office: ADM School Board Member At-Large (Vote for no more than 3)Heith HockenberryRyan J. SmithNicole WestTim Canney

Office: ADM School Board Member-To Fill Vacancy (Vote for no more than 1)Sue BrownBart BanwartKirk Feher

District: Dallas Center Grimes School District

Office: School Board Director, At-Large (Vote for no more 2)Ryan CarpenterMarc BejarnoTyler Eason

Office: School Board Director, Director District 4 (Vote for no more 1)Kathie L. Hicok

District: Perry School District

Office: Perry School Board Member At-Large (Vote for no more than 3)Jim LutmerLinda AndorfKenia Leticia Alarcon

District: Van Meter School District

Office: Van Meter School Board Member At-Large (Vote for no more than 2)Brent HaynesTony Bradley

District: Waukee School District

Office: Waukee School Board Member At-Large (Vote for no more than 3)Wendy MarshAlex SmithTerry WelkerArmel Traore Dit NignanDan GehlbachMichael Schrodt

District: Woodward-Granger School District

Office: WW-GR School Board Director District # 1 (Vote for no more than 1)

No candidate filed

Office: WW-GR School Board Director District # 3 (Vote for no more than 1)Timothy J. Bogardus

Office: WW-GR School Board Director District # 5 (Vote for no more than 1)Angie SebastianSam BehrensJennifer Benbow