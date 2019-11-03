For the first time, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, Iowa’s city and school board elections will be merged onto one ballot.

In 2017, the Legislature passed a measure that required city and school elections to be held on the same day, the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November during odd-numbered years.

The impetus for the change, which went into effect on July 1, is to hopefully drive up voter participation in local elections, said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

“These local elections, who’s on city council and on your school district’s board, tend to have more weight for voters in terms of taxes and other quality of life,” said Secretary of State Communications Director Kevin Hall. “Simply, single-digit turnout for local elections is unacceptable, it will take some time, but we hope that this year we can see significant change.”

What brings voters to the polls is an undefined science, and Hall said that while there isn’t a magic number or percentage for voter turnout, officials at the Secretary of State’s office point to a much-needed improvement for the school elections’ average turnout rate of 3 percent to 5 percent.

Conversely, the average voter turnout for city elections has floated around 21 percent.

”Our thought process has been that if we have both of these elections on the same day, same ballot, there will be an incentive and convenience provided to Iowans this year,” Hall said. “We want to make sure that no one is being shut out of the local process.”

Historically, Story County has generated below-average turnout voter participation levels in city elections, as opposed to above-average participation in school elections.

In the past four local election cycles, odd-numbered years from 2011 to 2017, county participation for city elections is 13.8 percent. Accounting for an aberrational spike in turnout in the 2011 school election where participation reached 11 percent, in the last four cycles, county participation in school board elections is 8 percent.

But what compels voters to head to the polls? Linda Hagedorn, president of The League of Woman Voters Ames/Story County, has tackled the question through voter information and engagement.

“As you know, we schedule and preside at candidate forums for local elections,” Hagedorn said. “We want the public to be informed and so we offer these forums to meet the candidates and ask them questions.”

The candidate forums, held for each county election from Ames to Huxley, allows city and school candidates to answer questions directly from their constituents — often about local issues including downtown development, transportation and class sizes.

But Hagedorn has touted the group’s Vote411 website, as a “one-stop shop” for pertinent election-related questions and information.

This year, the league invited candidates from seven races in Story County to provide input to the VOTE411 voter guide. Those races include the Ames City Council, the Ames School Board, the Huxley City Council, the Huxley Mayor, the Nevada City Council, the Nevada School Board and the Story City, City Council.

“The website provides nonpartisan info, in line with the league’s mission. People can register to vote, find candidate information, and everything they want and need to know,” Hagedorn said. “Also, by inputting your address you can find out about local elections and where to go to cast your vote. Of course, you can also request an absentee ballot.”

Information is an essential component for voters primed to make a decision on any ballot, but does increased competition and circumstantial importance of an election increase the voter turnout?

“A competitive race offers more choices, offers more diversity in election representation, and generally will provide more intrigue for voters,” Hall said.

In the 2011 school election, the city of Ames saw an increase from 5 percent to 16 percent participation in that year’s Sept. 11 school board election. It’s the only double-digit turnout in Ames school election history.

That year, six candidates ran for the at-large position, that year Dan Woodin’s 22 percent tally narrowly edged out Theresa Simpson and Lucas Deardorf, who received 21 and 20 percent of the vote, respectively.

In 2013, with only three candidates vying for the same position, turnout dipped to 3 percent.

Competitive races may not be the lone deciding factor, perhaps the importance of a race generates increased interest as well.

In Ames, voter turnout for city elections steadily float in the double-digit range, but from 2015 to 2017, there was a 5 percent jump in participation. Of course, 2017 was a mayoral election with John Haila besting Victoria Szopinski by a 58 to 41 percent margin.

“The importance of an election matters most to me,” said Josh Johnson who has admitted to being an “on-and-off” voter in his time in Ames. “Voting for the mayor is more important than city council, or school board because I think that person is representative of the constituents more so than any other position.”

Whatever the motivating factor for voters, Hall urged them to be aware that this will be the first election that VoterID will be strictly enforced, following a soft-push in the 2018 mid-term elections.

In October, a judge upheld the Iowa voting law that requires voters present an ID at the polls. Hall said that voter should use the three-week period before the November election to ensure that they have valid ID to present at the polls and are eligible to vote.

“The Nov. 5 election won’t produce the desired results, if voters aren’t aware of the Voter ID requirements or if they don’t have the tools to punch their ballots in,” Hall said. “We urge everyone with questions, to go to your county auditor, and make sure you have everything you need to make your vote count on Nov. 5.”

Story County Auditor Lucy Martin said this is the first election where all county members will be eligible and voting under the VoterID enforcement.

Ames had has three special elections in 2019, and Martin said those who have forgotten registration at polling stations, will be given alternative methods to vote, in lieu of being turned away.

“We will provide all the alternatives to prevent turning people away from polling locations,” Martin said. “You can have someone who lives in your precinct attest to your identity and residence, you leave the station and return with ID, and you can also fill out a provisional ballot — which we have seen an increase of in 2019.”

Provisional ballots provide a way for voters to cast their ballots on Election Day, if eligibility question arise and have their ballots counted.