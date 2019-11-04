After practicing in Indiana for over a year, husband and wife team Drs. Bryce and Taylor Miller have recently opened Specialized Health Chiropractic in Adel.

“We decided we wanted to be home, closer to family,” Dr. Taylor Miller said. “We knew that there is a shortage of Pediatric and Prenatal Chiropractors in Western Des Moines. We wanted to support our community the best way that we know how.”

The Millers initially chose the Adel community when opening their new business because they found it was the perfect place to plant some roots. They also liked that it was a strong community and had great proximity to the Des Moines area.

“Adel is an amazing town and the community is so welcoming,” Dr. Taylor Miller said. “With its strong community, small town culture, proximity to the city, great school district, and steady growth, it is the best spot for us.”

Renovations for the new clinic took close to 2 months to complete and included a lighting update from fluorescent to LED lights. These lights will help the Millers treat children with sensory processing issues and other neuro-developmental disorders. Renovations also included minor construction to reformat the layout, the inclusion of a private adjusting and examination room with dimming lights, and new paint.

“We chose an open layout for our treatment area as it allows for more freedom for whole families to get care efficiently. We also have an open play area where kids can wait their turn without having to sit for too long,” Dr. Taylor Miller said.

Specialized Health Chiropractic first opened its doors to the public on October 1st and serves any age group with specialization in the care of infants, children, pregnant mothers, and families. Drs. Bryce and Taylor Miller also focus on the nervous system and its impact on all functions of the body. In addition, the clinic currently hosts a variety of workshops and webinars that will be geared towards these issues they commonly address.

“We've had amazing successes in patients with issues like colic, ADHD symptoms, sensory processing issues, anxiety, breast feeding difficulties, stressful pregnancies and births, and helping moms have the pregnancy and birth they always dreamt of having,” Dr. Taylor Miller said.

Coming up, Specialized Health Chiropractic will host its ribbon cutting, grand opening event and open house from 2-6 p.m. on Nov. 5. This event will include workshops, events and raffles throughout the day with the official ribbon cutting taking place at 4:30 p.m.

“The Adel Partners Chamber is excited to welcome Specialized Health Chiropractic to Adel. Dr. Bryce and Dr. Taylor Miller are experts in pediatric and prenatal chiropractic. We are thrilled they chose Adel,” Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce President Deb Bengston added.

Specialized Health Chiropractic is located at 707 Main St. in Adel with operating hours of Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

“Our goal is to help make Adel a happier and healthier community. By providing chiropractic care for kids and families, we are confident that goal will become a reality, one family at a time,” Dr. Taylor Miller said.