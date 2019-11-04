The Waukee Police Department will again serve the community through its Thanksgiving Gift Basket and Shop With a Cop programs.

The department will deliver food baskets to 30 households in need in November; the baskets will be filled with all the makings of a Thanksgiving dinner from the Waukee Fareway.

In December, officers will take a select group of kids holiday shopping with the Shop With a Cop initiative. The kids get to ride in patrol cars and enjoy a pizza lunch before wrapping all their presents to take home.

Donations are being accepted in person (M-F, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or by mail to: Waukee Police Department, 1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway, Waukee, IA 50263. Call 515-978-7979 with questions.