On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Dallas County citizens took to the polls to determine who would fill seats in their respective communities during the combined city-school election.

Here is a list of the unofficial city results from around the area. The results will be official after they are canvassed at the next Dallas County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Keep watching for the school election results at www.adelnews.com and in the Nov. 7 paper.

City: Adel

James Peters was re-elected mayor with 92.86 percent, or 507 votes. A write-in candidate received 7.14 percent, or 39 votes. The mayor position is a two-year term.

Three candidates ran for three open At-Large City Council seats, each four year terms.

Daniel Miller received 462 votes with 33.72 percent. Shirley McAdon earned 429 votes with 31.31 percent and Bob Ockerman received 422 votes with 30.80 percent. A write-in candidate received 57 votes with 4.16 percent.

City: Bouton

A write-in candidate was voted in as the two-term mayor in Bouton. The write-in candidate received 27 votes with 100 percent of the vote.

One candidate ran for five open At-Large City Council seats, a two-year term.

Linda Neville received 13 votes with 10.16 percent. A write-in candidate received 115 votes with 89.84 percent.

City: Dallas Center

Five candidates ran for three open At-Large City Council seats, a four year term. Danny Beyer, Ryan Coon and Ryan Kluss were voted in to the three open council seats. Beyer received 274 votes with 26.40 percent, Coon received 270 votes with 26.01 percent and Kluss received 253 votes with 24.37 percent.

Candidates Robert B. Haxton II received 125 votes with 12.04 percent and Gary Licht received 110 votes with 10.60 percent. A write-in candidate received six votes with 0.58 percent.

City: Dawson

Office: Mayor (2 year term)

Maris Masengill was voted in as the Dawson Mayor with 22 votes and 70.97 percent. She ran against Colton Morman, who received eight votes with 25.81 percent. A write-in candidate received one vote with 3.23 percent. The mayor position is a two-year term.

Four candidates ran for five open At-Large City Council seats, a two-year term.

A write-in candidate received 25 votes with 22.94 percent. Greg Lewis received 24 votes with 22.02 percent, Robin Wolfe and Tammy Rinner each received 23 votes with 21.10 percent and Clarence Morman received 14 votes with 12.84 percent.

City: Dexter

Adrienne Howard was elected to the At-Large Mayor position. Howard received 65 votes with 66.33 percent. A write-in candidate received 33 votes with 33.67 percent.

No candidates ran for the two open Dexter City Council At-Large seats. Write-in candidates received 118 votes with 100 percent.

City: DeSoto

Three candidates ran for three open At-Large City Council seats, four year terms.

Karen Wilson earned 90 votes with 43.06 percent, Kelly Summy received 78 votes with 37.32 percent and Carol Lee had 35 votes with 16.75 percent. A write-in candidate received six votes with 2.87 percent.

Ted Hansen was voted in to fill a city council vacancy. Hansen received 88 votes with 91.67 percent. A write-in candidate received eight votes with 8.33 percent.

City: Granger

Tony James was elected to a two-year mayor term. James received 129 votes with 98.47 percent. A write-in candidate had two votes with 1.53 percent.

Two candidates ran for three open At-Large City Council seats, four-year terms.

Jodi Bermel received 119 votes with 45.59 percent, while Mike J. Backous had 90 votes with 34.48 percent. A write-in candidate received 52 votes with 19.92 percent.

City: Linden

A write-in candidate was elected to the open mayor position. A write-in candidate received 20 votes with 100 percent.

Four candidates ran for three open city council positions. Timothy P. Hays received 21 votes with 29.58 percent, June Rector had 20 votes with 28.17 percent, Alecia Lleshi received 13 votes with 18.31 percent and Judy Daggett earned 12 votes with 16.90 percent. A write-in candidate had five votes with 7.04 percent.

City: Minburn

Two candidates ran for two four-year At-Large City Council seats.

Meaghan Bennett received 23 votes with 57.50 percent, while Joe Stuetelberg had 17 votes with 42.50 percent.

City: Perry

John Andorf was re-elected mayor, a two-year term. Andorf received 364 votes with 95.29 percent. A write-in candidate received 18 votes with 4.71 percent.

One candidate ran for one open At-Large City Council seat, a four year term. Chuck Schott received 380 votes with 98.96 percent. A write-in candidate received four votes with 1.04 percent.

One candidate ran for one open City Council Member Ward 1 seat, a four-year term. Dean Berkland received 142 votes with 99.30 percent. A write-in candidate earned one vote with 0.70 percent.

One candidate ran for one open City Council Member Ward 3 seat, a four-year term. Barb Wolling received 106 votes with 99.07 percent. A write-in candidate received one vote with 0.93 percent.

City: Redfield

Two candidates ran for the Redfield mayor position, to fill a vacancy. Dave Griffith received 71 votes and 50.35 percent. He ran against Wade Reed, who received 65 votes and 46.10 percent. A write-in candidate received five votes with 3.55 percent.

Four candidates ran for three open At-Large City Council seats. Amber Baker received 110 votes with 28.13 percent, Vince Stonehocker had 99 votes with 25.32 percent, John K. Hoy received 98 votes with 25.06 percent and Darrell M. Bowman received 83 votes with 21.23 percent. A write-in candidate had one vote with 0.26 percent.

City: Van Meter

Allan Adams was elected mayor, a four-year term. Adams received 156 votes with 74.64 percent. A write-in candidate received 53 votes with 25.36 percent.

Two candidates ran for two open At-Large City Council Member, four-year terms.

Travis Brott received 177 votes with 49.58 percent, while Lyndon Lyon had 147 votes with 41.18 percent. A write-in candidate received 33 votes with 9.24 percent.

City: Waukee

Courtney Clarke was elected mayor, a four-year term. Clarke received 1,376 votes with 59.64 percent. She ran against Shelly Hughes, who received 921 votes with 39.92 percent. A write-in candidate received 10 votes with 0.43 percent.

Four candidates ran for two open At-Large City Council seats, four-year terms. Christine Crone and Larry Lyon were elected to the open seats.

Crone received 1,169 votes with 29.03 percent while Lyon received 1,062 votes with 26.42 percent.

Candidate Ben Sinclair received 951 votes with 23.66 percent while Ankush Bhatia had 823 votes with 20.47 percent. A write-in candidate received 15 votes with 0.37 percent.

City: Woodward

Todd Folkerts was elected mayor, a four-year term. Folkerts received 114 votes with 89.76 percent. A write-in candidate received 13 votes with 10.24 percent.

Three candidates ran for two open At-Large City Council seats, four-year terms. Jared Stone and Kelly Kirts were elected to the open seats.

Stone received 108 votes with 40.45 percent while Kirts received 94 votes with 35.21 percent. Candidate Matthew Cavanaugh received 60 votes with 22.47 percent. A write-in candidate received five votes with 1.87 votes.