Dallas County voters took to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5 during the combined city-school election.

This is a list of the unofficial school election results from around the area. The results will be official after they are canvassed at the next Dallas County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

District: Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District

Four candidates ran for three open ADM School Board Member At-Large seats. Tim Canney received 673 votes with 28.53 percent, Nicole West received 612 votes with 25.94 percent, Heith Hockenberry received 578 votes with 24.5 percent and Ryan J. Smith received 486 votes with 20.60 percent. A write-in candidate had 10 votes with 0.42 percent.

Three candidates ran for one open ADM School Board seat, to fill a vacancy. Bart Banwart was elected to the open seat. He received 576 votes with 62.88 percent. Sue Brown received 227 votes with 24.78 percent and Kirk Feher had 112 votes with 12.23 percent. A write-in candidate received one vote with 0.11 percent.

District: Dallas Center Grimes School District

Three candidates ran for two open School Board Director, At-Large seats. Marc Bejarno received 324 votes with 49.47 percent. Ryan Carpenter received 210 votes with 32.06 percent while Tyler Eason received 120 votes with 18.32 percent. A write-in candidate received one vote with 0.15 percent.

One candidate ran for one open School Board Director, Director District 4 seat. Kathie L. Hicok received 367 votes with 99.19 percent. A write-in candidate received three votes with 0.81 percent.

District: Perry School District

Three candidates ran for three open Perry School Board At-Large seats. Write-in candidates received 393 votes with 28.05 percent. Linda Andorf received 367 votes with 26.20 percent. Kenia Leticia Alarcon had 324 votes with 23.13 percent. Jim Lutmer had 317 votes with 22.63 percent.

District: Van Meter School District

Two candidates ran for two open Van Meter School Board Member At-Large seats. Brent Haynes received 243 votes with 48.02 percent while Tony Bradley received 184 votes with 36.36 percent. A write-in candidate received 79 votes with 15.61 percent.

District: Waukee School District

Six candidates ran for three open Waukee School Board Member At-Large seats. Wendy Marsh received 2,850 votes with 21.95 percent, Dan Gehlbach received 2,180 votes with 16.79 percent and Alex Smith received 2,160 votes with 16.64 votes.

Fellow candidates Michael Schrodt received 2,160 votes with 16.35 percent, Armel Traore Dit Nignan had 2,087 votes with 16.07 percent and Terry Welker received 1,514 votes with 11.66 percent. A write-in candidate had 70 votes with 0.54 percent.

District: Woodward-Granger School District

A write-in candidate received 63 votes with 100 percent for the open WW-GR School Board Director District # 1 position.

One candidate ran for the open WW-GR School Board Director District # 3 seat. Timothy J. Bogardus received 282 votes with 96.91 percent. A write-in candidate received nine votes with 3.09 percent.

Three candidates ran for one open WW-GR School Board Director District # 5 seat. Sam Behrens was elected with 141 votes with 42.47 percent. Candidates Jennifer Benbow received 123 votes with 37.05 percent while Angie Sebastian received 66 votes with 19.88 percent. A write-in candidate received two votes with 0.60 percent.