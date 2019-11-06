After over a decade working out of his home, Marty Radke has just recently relocated RCI Builders to a new location in Adel.

“I’ve noticed as people get busier and busier, it’s hard to send our clients all over to look for things. Our vendors were very open to having one place for our location. The idea is we can help them get everything they need right here,” Radke said.

As a full service construction company that specializes in residential and commercial remodels and additions, the new RCI Builders showroom displays products such as cabinets, decking, interior and exterior doors, flooring, and windows, to name a few. Radke also loves carpentry work, offering custom made pieces such as tables or built in fire places for the home as well.

“I went to school for agriculture and to manage hog farms but I developed an allergy to hogs. That was kind of a sign. I’ve always been into this [line of work] and went to work for a contractor in Des Moines. After about 7-8 years they retired, and we kept going on our own,” Radke said.

Radke chose to remain in Adel because it is not only close to home but is a community that he and his family loves. Radke, himself, has been part of the local Kiwanis club, while his wife, Trish, has also volunteered with the food pantry throughout the years, and the Radkes have provided sponsorships for local fairs. The Radkes hope to continue their involvement in the community going forward with the hopes of providing even more support as the company grows.

“We love being part of our community. We’re honest, practical, and going to do the best job. We’re both from small towns, and just being able to work with your friends and neighbors and being able to help them, that’s construction with character,” Radke’s wife, Trish, said.

The new RCI Builders location celebrated a ribbon cutting and grand opening event on Tuesday, Oct. 29. In addition to viewing the new show room and the official cutting of the ribbon, visitors could also enjoy catered food courtesy of local restaurant, Big Al’s BBQ.

“RCI Builders is a home based business who was ready for a new showroom. These are the stories we love to tell about our community—growing businesses, and we are excited to welcome them to Adel,” Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce President Deb Bengtson said.

RCI Builders is currently located at 23561 Nantucket Road across from the Dallas County Fairgrounds, and is available by appointment.