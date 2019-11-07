Art on the Prairie

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 around Perry.

Art On the Prairie is an arts festival which showcases over 100 Iowa artists, musicians and poets in 8 buildings in the Downtown Cultural and Historic District of Perry. The free festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Nov. 9-10. Explore each of Art on the Prairie’s eight venues to find surprises around every corner. Watch art in action as artists throw pots, paint, create letterpress prints, silkscreen and fuse lamp work glass beads. To learn more, visit www.artontheprairie.org.

Sip and Shop Market

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at Country Lane Lodge, 29300 Prospect Circle, Adel.

You’re invited to the Sip & Shop Market at the beautiful Country Lane Lodge. We will have over 75 vendors to shop from, so get your Christmas lists ready. We will also have a full bar and live music. The event is free admission. For vendor information and/or to apply please visit www.Markitevents.com.

Dallas Center American Legion Auxiliary Tea

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at Legion Hall, Dallas Center.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Dallas Center Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a “tea” from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 in the Legion Hall.

70th Anniversary - Aldo Leopold’s A Sand County Almanac

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at Kuehn Conservation Area

DCCB’s yearlong examination of Leopold’s A Sand County Almanac continues with our November session at the Kuehn Conservation Area. We will begin with a prairie and woodlands “sit” to gather our own impressions of the wind to answer Aldo’s question, in the essay “If I Were the Wind.” In his essay “Axe in Hand” Leopold invites us to examine our trees, our tools, our thinking and our biases. We will finish with a broader look at the crop of wisdom provided by a woodland such as Kuehn’s. Preregistration is required for this free program. Call 515-465-3577.

Adel UMC Harvest Dinner

11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at Adel United Methodist Church, 115 10th St., Adel.

The community is invited to the Adel United Methodist Church Harvest Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 10. Join us for a single, blended worship service at 10 a.m. and then for the meal in fellowship hall. The menu includes ham balls, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, rolls, fall dessert and a beverage. Bring your friends and family! Free-will donation appreciated.

100th Anniversary Open House

5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Adel Legion Post 464 Hall, 119 N 9th St., Adel.

The American Legion Auxiliary Adel Unit 464 will host an 100th Anniversary Open House from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 at Adel Legion Post 464 Hall. The event will honor our current members and community members are invited to help celebrate. Join us for birthday treats and learn more about who we are, who we serve and how you can join us. Bring your donations of toiletries, paperback books and current magazines for the Des Moines VA Hospital and learn more about our project.

Waukee City Buildings Closed

All day Monday, Nov. 11 in Waukee.

All City of Waukee buildings will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day; this includes the Waukee Public Library. The holiday will not cause trash delays for City customers.

Grimes City Buildings Closed

All day Monday, Nov. 11.

Grimes City offices will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Trash and recycling will not be delayed.