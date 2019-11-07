Here’s a look at some of the Veterans Day activities going on around Dallas County.

Adel

The ADM Middle School will host the annual Veterans Day Celebration on Monday, Nov. 11. The celebration is dedicated to honoring those who serve and have served. It is attended by students and current and past members of the military.

The morning starts with the Presentation of Colors, raising the Flag and the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the Volley Salute. The names of veterans who have passed will be announced followed by the playing of taps.

This year is a special dedication as last year donations were raised for a flag pole and garden. The 6th, 7th and 8th grade students each decorated a rock for the garden based on a patriotic theme. The decorated rocks will be place around the flag pole.

The morning has several speakers scheduled, an assembly in the auditorium where each branch will be recognized on stage and quilts of valor will be presented. Followed by photos with the veterans and potluck provided by the teachers.

The afternoon will consist of six stations:Flag EtiquettePoppiesLetter writing to Active Duty Members and Thank you letters to visiting VeteransTomb of the Unknown SoldierSSR with literature (books, articles) about Veterans and related topicsSpeaker: John Hintz

The American Legion Auxiliary Adel Unit 464 will host an 100th Anniversary Open House from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 at Adel Legion Post 464 Hall, 119 N 9th St. The event will honor our current members and community members are invited to help celebrate. Join us for birthday treats and learn more about who we are, who we serve and how you can join us. Bring your donations of toiletries, paperback books and current magazines for the Des Moines VA Hospital and learn more about our project.

Dallas Center-Grimes

The Dallas Center-Grimes Community School District will be celebrating Veterans Day across a number of buildings.

The high school will hold an assembly around 9:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 in the high school auditorim for the students, though veterans and their families are welcome.

Meadows will hold a Veterans Day Assembly at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 in the Meadows Gym. All Meadows family members currently serving or have served in the US Military are invited to attend and be recognized. There will be a small social after the assembly for our guests.

The middle school will be hosting a Veterans Day Breakfast and Assembly on Monday, Nov. 11. The breakfast will be served from 7:30-8 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the DC-G Middle School Commons. The breakfast will be followed by an assembly at 8:15 a.m. in the DC-G Middle School Gymnasium. Veterans and guests, pleast RSVP to Julie Morgan Kopecky, Julie.kopecky@dcgschools.com or 992-4343.

Perry

The Perry Community School District will celebrate Veterans Day with a number of activities on Monday, Nov. 11.

A complimentary breakfast will be served by Hy-Vee from 6-10 a.m. for veterans, active service, National Guard and Reserve personnel.

Morning refreshments will be served from 8-8:45 a.m. in the Perry High School Dr. Eugene Brady Library, sponsored by Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics.

The 31st annual Perry High School Social Studies Department Veterans Day Panel Presentation will be held from 9-9:45 a.m. in the Perry Performing Arts Center.

The 22nd annual Veterans Day Celebration will be held at 10 a.m. in the Performing Arts Center. The event will feature readings, musical selections, video presentations and special recognition. The keynote speaker will be John Powell.

A luncheon will follow the program in the high school gym, sponsored by PHS, Bluejay Congress and the Student Activities Department.

Van Meter

The annual Veterans Day program at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter will be held at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 in the cemetery shelter.

Van Meter Schools will have its annual Veterans Day assembly at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 in the North gymnasium.

Waukee

Waukee Middle School will hold a Veterans Day Assembly in the WMS Gymnasium during Advisory time. The 6th & 7th grade band students will perform and WMS teacher veterans and guests will speak to the WMS students and staff. Parents are welcome to attend. Please bring your driver license to receive your visitor badge.

Woodward-Granger

The Woodward American Legion Auxiliary is hosting a chili and potato soup supper from 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at American Legion Hall, Woodward. The supper is to thank veterans and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the American Legion Auxiliary. Everyone is welcome. The supper is free for all veterans, military and their families. A free-will offering will be taken for the general public.

The Woodward-Granger fourth and fifth grade students will be celebrating Veterans Day with a concert at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 in the elementary gym.

The Woodward-Granger eighth grade band will also host a Veterans Day Concert at 3 p.m. during Hawk Time in the auditorim.