It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
10-21-19
Accident: A vehicle driven by an Adel resident was traveling westbound in the 600 block of Tiger Dr. A vehicle driven by a Waukee resident struck the side of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $5,000.
Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 500 block of Main St. Item returned.
Burglary: An Adel resident reported an attempted burglary in the 100 block of S. 11th St. Nothing taken.
10-22-19
Accident: A Dallas County Sheriff’s vehicle was backing up in the 400 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S when he struck a vehicle driven by a Des Moines driver. Damages estimated at $400.
Accident: An Adel resident reported that his vehicle was struck in a hit and run accident. Damages estimated at $1,700.
Arrest: A 52 year old female Adel resident was arrested for theft.
10-23-19
Accident: Driver one was traveling westbound in the 24000 block of Highway 6. Driver two struck the side of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $25,000.
10-24-19
Accident: A vehicle driven an Adel resident was backing up in the 29000 block of Prospect Cr. when he struck a fence. Damages estimated at $1,100.
10-25-19
Theft: Tiger Tire of Adel reported a theft of motor vehicle in the 600 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Item estimated at $2,500.
10-26-19
Criminal Mischief: A Waukee resident reported vandalism in the 28000 Frost Ln. Damages estimated at $10,000.