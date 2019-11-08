It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

10-21-19

Accident: A vehicle driven by an Adel resident was traveling westbound in the 600 block of Tiger Dr. A vehicle driven by a Waukee resident struck the side of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $5,000.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 500 block of Main St. Item returned.

Burglary: An Adel resident reported an attempted burglary in the 100 block of S. 11th St. Nothing taken.

10-22-19

Accident: A Dallas County Sheriff’s vehicle was backing up in the 400 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S when he struck a vehicle driven by a Des Moines driver. Damages estimated at $400.

Accident: An Adel resident reported that his vehicle was struck in a hit and run accident. Damages estimated at $1,700.

Arrest: A 52 year old female Adel resident was arrested for theft.

10-23-19

Accident: Driver one was traveling westbound in the 24000 block of Highway 6. Driver two struck the side of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $25,000.

10-24-19

Accident: A vehicle driven an Adel resident was backing up in the 29000 block of Prospect Cr. when he struck a fence. Damages estimated at $1,100.

10-25-19

Theft: Tiger Tire of Adel reported a theft of motor vehicle in the 600 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Item estimated at $2,500.

10-26-19

Criminal Mischief: A Waukee resident reported vandalism in the 28000 Frost Ln. Damages estimated at $10,000.