October 29, 2019

A 33 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of OWI.

A 27 year old male Lake City resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of carrying weapons.

October 30, 2019

A 25 year old male Arion resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of domestic abuse.

A 30 year old male Redfield resident was arrested in the 16000 block of 310th Trail, Redfield for eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license, fraudulent use of registration, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, no proof of financial liability and operating a motor vehicle without registration card or plate.

A 53 year old female Maquoketa resident was arrested at 16585 310th Trail, Redfield for possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts, unlawful possession of prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

October 31, 2019

A two vehicle accident was reported on Interstate 80. Driver one was traveling west on Interstate 80 near the 112 mile marker when she was side swiped by a vehicle driven by driver two. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $5,000 and $500 to driver one’s trailer.

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Matthews, North Carolina resident was traveling west near the 112 mile marker of Interstate 80 when he lost control as he entered the bridge and jack knifed, coming to rest on top of the cable barrier. 10 poles were damaged in the crash. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $30,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 35000 block of N Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.

A one vehicle accident was reported. An Anderson, Indiana driver was traveling west near the 111 mile marker of Interstate 80 when the tractor trailer lost control on the ice covered bridge and jack knifed into the cable barriers. No injuries reported. Damage to the semi estimated at $5,000 and $1,000 to the cable barriers.

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Hoffman Estates, Illinois driver was traveling west near the 118 mile marker of Interstate 80 when he was switching lanes due to another accident and lost control on the ice covered bridge causing him to slide into the north ditch. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500 and $100 to the barbed wire fence.

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Des Moines driver was traveling near the 112 mile marker of Interstate 80 when he lost control on the ice covered bridge and jack knifed into the north ditch. No injuries reported. Damage to the semi estimated at $1,000.

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Sand Lake, Michigan driver was traveling near the 112 mile marker of Interstate 80 when he lost control on the ice covered bridge and jack knifed sliding into the cable barriers. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was traveling west near the 118 mile marker of Interstate 80 when he lost control on the ice covered bridge, sliding into the cable barriers on the south side of the road. Driver two lost control also at the accident scene and slid into the cable barriers and vehicle one. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $1,500 and $5,000 to vehicle two.

A female Adel resident was cited for unlawful passing of a school bus.

November 1, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 24000 block of N Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 115 mile marker of Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $15,000.

November 2, 2019

A two vehicle accident was reported on State St. Driver one was traveling west on State St., entering the intersection and turning south onto Highway 141 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by driver two. Driver one was transported the hospital by Granger EMS. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $3,000 and $3,000 to vehicle one. Driver two was cited for failure to respond to steady red light and driver one was cited for failure to have insurance.

A 26 year old male was arrested at 1912 Main St., Granger for interference with official acts and public intoxication.

A 19 year old female Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license suspended.

A 29 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of domestic abuse.

November 4, 2019

An 18 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of unlawful passing of a school bus.

A 38 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief and assault.