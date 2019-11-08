An Ames man has been arrested on first-degree murder charges after police say he stabbed a roommate multiple times during an argument in their west Ames apartment.

David Sean Hunter, 55, was arrested at the apartment he was sharing with the victim and another person in the 1200 block of Walton Drive. Hunter made his initial court appearance in Story County District Court in Nevada, wearing a gray-and-white striped jail uniform. His right index finger was bandaged, and he was wearing red Crocs.

District Court Judge James Malloy ordered Hunter held on $1 million cash-only bond. Hunter was represented by Story County Public Defender Paul Rounds at the hearing. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 18.

According to Ames police Sgt. Derek Grooters, police were called to the apartment shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday by the third roommate.

Grooters said Hunter and the victim got into a heated argument that ended when Hunter stabbed the man with a knife repeatedly around the head and neck, causing severe lacerations.

The victim was initially taken to Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. He was later transferred to Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines where he died overnight.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the argument.

The knife used in the attack wasn’t immediately identified, but its blade was longer than 5 inches, Grooters said.

Late Friday afternoon the police identified the victim as Christopher Swalwell, 37, of Ames.

Hunter also was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Police said Hunter also threatened a different person with the knife.

If convicted of first-degree murder, he would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.