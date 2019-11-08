The Perry Chamber of Commerce welcomed Atelier at 1109 to the community and to the Perry Chamber network with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 8.

The new business, located at 1109 2nd St., celebrated its grand opening on Nov. 8. Atelier at 1109 will have two sides, one for print making and screen printing and the other for local fiber and textile artists. Workshops and demonstrations will also be held in the space, in addition to serving as Art on the Prairie headquarters.

Art on the Prairie representatives Mary Rose Nichols and Jenny Eklund welcomed guests to the shop, along with Perry Chamber Executive Director Lynsi Pasutti.

The ribbon was then cut to help kick off the Art on the Prairie weekend.

The annual festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10. Around 65 artists, 24 musicians and 13 poets will be located in nine buildings, including Atelier at 1109, on both days.

Keep watching for more about Atelier at 1109 and Art on the Prairie at www.theperrychief.com and in the Nov. 14 Perry Chief.