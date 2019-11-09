Small town girl, big city talent: That's Cali Wilson.

Salem, Iowa, has a population of 382. It's a quiet little town south of Mount Pleasant and feels a little like a Disney set, or like maybe you've gone back in time to a 1960s TV sitcom.

It was 383 in the last census, but dropped a notch when Cali moved to Nashville a few years ago.

Salem is 20 miles from the Missouri border and thus became an important depot on the Underground Railroad, a network of secret routes and safe houses established before the Civil War to help enslaved African Americans escape into free states and Canada. Antarctic explorer Micajah Poulter is a Salem native who saved the life of Admiral Richard Byrd.

It's a feel-good town, Salem is. Little wonder that it produced a feel-good singer-songwriter like Cali.

Cali is a contestant on "The Voice," NBC's hit singing contest, and Monday she'll compete on this season's first live show. Wilson was chosen by Nashville star Blake Shelton, who hunts deer near Salem and often is spotted around town in the fall, to be on Team Blake.

"Cali told me she saw him in Kramer's once, but I don't know if she was brave enough at that point to go introduce herself," lifelong friend Morgan Fry nee Remick said. "I think she recognized him pretty quickly even though he had his hunting stuff on."

Now "Team Cali" posters and lawn signs abound in Salem.

Fry and Cali have known each other since they were five and in elementary school together. They spent the night at each other's houses, played softball together, that kind of thing.

"We've been buddies for a long time," Fry said. "When we were really young, Cali thought my dad looked like Harrison Ford, so she always called him Indiana Jones. Still does."

Walter Muf of Mount Pleasant said everyone in Salem knows Cali.

"She's been running around barefoot since she was little," Muf said. "She and her mom, Carla, know everybody."

You can learn all about Cali on her Facebook page, her website, caliwilsonmusic.com, and NBC's Cali page, the-voice/credits/credit/season-17/cali-wilson, as well as through radio and newspaper coverage in southeast Iowa.

You can learn even more if you tag along with retired elementary school teacher Tom Weatherman, Cali's fourth grade teacher, as he strolls about Salem's town square.

"Cali is very outgoing. Pleasant personality. Never got in trouble," Weatherman said.

He would put on plays in his classroom and Cali participated.

"Everybody's super psyched up about it," Weatherman said of Monday's show. "We've all been calling each other to make sure everybody knows when she's on TV. I think she's done great — you can tell she's serious about her music career."

Weatherman crossed the street and ducked into Kramer's gas and convenience store across from the east side of Salem's City Park, where the trees and light poles are adorned with blue ribbons to celebrate Cali's blue eyes.

Brittney Aplara works the register at Kramer's.

"Cali came in with her mom once; she was really nice," Aplara said. "We'll be watching her for sure."

Cali grew up next door to Dick Myers, who was shopping in Kramer's. Myers said Cali played music for his mother-in-law's 90th birthday party in 2015.

"Cali was an active gal, involved in sports," Myers said. "Her mother got her into music."

Sports indeed: "She and another girl played football in seventh or eighth grade," Fry said. "I think that kind of rocked everybody. She had a really good time with it. She just follows her own drum."

Cali's mother, Carla, is also an accomplished musician and performed with her daughter as Cali grew up.

Over on the west side of the square, the Underground Restaurant and Century Bar is, like most of the businesses in Salem, stocked with Cali posters.

"She used to play here," owner Rob Thornburg said."There've been a lot of people in here to watch when she's on TV."

Fry said when Cali comes home from Nashville, they just pick up where they left off like nothing's really changed.

"If and when she does fulfill her dreams, she'll still be the same," Fry said. "Cali's about as genuine as you can get. She came from a small town and shows all those little kids growing up in the area that you really can be whatever you want, and no dream is too big."

Cali Wilson will perform on "The Voice" on Monday, but results are not aired or announced until Tuesday's episode.

Live Playoffs are 7 p.m. The Top 20 artists perform live in front of coaches Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani for their chance at a spot in the Top 13. The TV audience can vote for their favorite artist.

On Tuesday, eight artists are revealed as "safe" by America's votes. The coaches each select an artist to save, plus the remaining artists from each team with the highest overnight vote will have a chance to compete for the Wild Card; one more artist will continue on.

Let's make sure Cali Wilson is one of those first eight.

Vote or sign up at voicevote.votenow.nbc.com.

See nbcthevoice.com/about for a synopsis of how "The Voice" competitions works.

Watch "The Voice" at 7 p.m. CST on KWQC channel 6 and WHO channel 13 or stream it online at nbc.com/live. Better yet, you can get the full Salem experience if you drop into the Underground for Monday night's viewing party at 107 South Main.