Sara Jordan-Heintz, 29, of Ames will soon join the newsroom of the News-Republican as a freelance writer.

Jordan-Heintz is a 2012 graduate of the University of Iowa with a degree in American Studies and history. She began writing for her family business, Midwest Today magazine, at age 14.

From 2015-2019, she worked as the features writer for the Marshalltown, Iowa Times-Republican daily newspaper covering human interest and business stories. She also wrote for and edited a monthly special section of local historical interest called Past Times. The newspaper’s coverage of the tornado that devastated Marshalltown in July 2018 received several state awards.

In 2018, Jordan-Heintz received the Genevieve Mauck Stoufer Outstanding Young Iowa Journalists Award from the Iowa Newspaper Association.

“I’m very excited to get to know the people of Boone and write for its local newspaper,” she said.

Earlier this year, Jordan-Heintz released a biography on classic Hollywood stars from the Heartland entitled “Going Hollywood: Midwesterners in Movieland.”

She also writes for a variety of niche publications including Farm Collector and Antique Trader magazines.

In her free time, she enjoys watching Turner Classic Movies, collecting Russian nesting dolls and spending time with her husband Andy Heintz.