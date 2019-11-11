For over 20 years, the Adel-De Soto-Minburn Middle School has hosted its annual Veterans Day Celebration. Today, the event has evolved to include a full day of activities that honor both active duty members and those who have served in the military throughout history.

Although Monday morning got off to a rocky start with snow and a two hour delay, students of the middle school witnessed a flag raising, a Quilts of Valor presentation and an afternoon full of various activities.

“My favorite part is hearing the stories of them fighting and serving. It’s fascinating to know what happened,” eighth-grader Brevin Doll said.

Fellow eighth-grader Helen Kirk added that she likes to see the veterans’ perspective.

“Last year I really liked writing to personally thank the veterans and those who are serving,” she said.

To plan this year’s event, a committee of around eight to nine educators worked with community members and local organizations to incorporate activities that the middle school students would enjoy. Some of these activities included making poppies, writing letters to active duty members and veterans, flag etiquette and a video showcasing the unknown soldier’s tomb.

Students also attended an interactive presentation hosted by John Hintz, a military veteran who has earned the MacArthur Award, two purple hearts and a number of other military awards.

“It’s phenomenal that all the middle school kids get to go through this. It’s really an honor to be a part of an activity like this, and I commend ADM for doing this,” Retired Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Hatchitt said.

The Veterans Day Celebration Committee hopes to continue its annual tradition for many more years to come. The committee also continuously looks for new topics and new activities each year, with the goal of bringing awareness to the middle school student body.

“We love letting veterans know how important they are and honoring what they have done for our country,” said Angie Schmitz, ADM educator and Veterans Day Celebration committee member. “The importance of it is huge and we look forward to it each year. I think it is good for the kids to see that.”