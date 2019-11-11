The snow didn't keep community members and local veterans from honoring those who served during the 22nd-annual Veterans Day Celebration.

Mike Powell, who served as master of ceremonies, said the turnout of students, staff, local residents and veterans at the Perry Performing Arts Center speaks to everyone involved in planning the annual event.

“Veterans Day is a time to honor all veterans of the armed services,” Powell said. “It is also a day to be proud that we are citizens of a nation made great by the sacrifices and dedication of all of our military personnel.”

He added that the title of veteran is one of “great respect in America.” The title refers to those who served for a few years, for their entire careers, or who are currently serving.

“Today we honor all of the heroes, past and present, for their service, for their sacrifice and for their love of our country,” Powell said.

American Legion Boys State Representative Calvin Sass then read “What is a Veteran?” Local veterans stood up when their branch's song was played during “A Tribute to the Armed Services” by the Perry High School Select Choir.

Bill Clark, of Hometown Heritage, gave a special presentation on the late Jim Haas and his military service. Haas was honored earlier this fall on the Wall of Witnesses.

Mayor John Andorf then helped give a presentation on Quilts of Valor. Two quilts, made by members of the Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild, were presented to local veterans Mahlon Conaway and Tom South.

“On behalf of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, gentlemen, a grateful nation welcomes you home,” Andorf said. “And I want to thank these two gentlemen, as well as all veterans here today for their service. Thank you isn't enough, but that's all I can say, thank you.”

Photos of Perry servicemen and women were featured as part of Perry's Band of Brothers (& Sisters) Video.

Keynote Speaker John Powell thanked the students who were in the crowd for coming and being part of the annual Veterans Day celebration.

John Powell, a Marine Corps officer and second lieutenant, served in Vietnam.

“Life was good, or so I thought. On Oct. 27 of 1967, I had one of the worst days of my life,” John Powell said while fighting tears. “I then spent seven months in a naval hospital thinking about my good life.”

He paused, then said, “And did I ever think of myself as a hero?”

“No. I was just doing my job,” John Powell said.

That response was a familiar one he heard from fellow Marines.

“Never did I hear any of them refer to themselves as a hero,” he said.

So what, then, is the definition of a hero? John Powell said the Cambridge English Dictionary defines it as “A man/person who has done something very brave. Or has has achieved something great. A war hero.”

Though he was quick to point out that being a war hero isn't the only way to be a hero. He added that there are many everyday heroes, including police, firefighters, rescue personnel and more.

“Although today is a day to honor veterans of the armed forces, who are each heroes in their own way, I encourage you to also recognize these everyday acts of heroism around you,” John Powell said.

The program continued as the PHS Select Choir performed “In Flanders Fields,” while fellow speech students read a collection of poems.

Mike Powell wrapped up the Veterans Day program by recognizing all of the veterans in the audience and those who are still serving.

“As long as there are men and women who are willing to stand up and serve, we must always be willing to stand up and honor their service,” he said.

Veterans Day may be “a special time to honor their courage,” but Mike Powell said it only happens one day a year.

“I hope each of us will hold our nation's veterans in our hearts and spirits every day, 365 days a year,” he said. “As we look to the future, let's renew our commitment that we will never forget their sacrifice and that we will always be here to support them when they return home.”