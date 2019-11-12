The American Legion Auxiliary Adel Unit 464 hosted their 100th Anniversary Open House on Monday, Nov. 11. The event, which took place at the Adel Legion Post 464 Hall, was not only full of birthday treats but also encouraged visitors to bring toiletries, paperback books and current magazines to be donated to the Des Moines VA Hospital.

“I think our program that has probably had the most impact is the contributions we collect for the VA Hospital. The reason I like it is that it is community supported, and it’s just so inspiring,” American Legion Auxiliary Adel Unit 464 President Shirley McAdon said.

In honor of its 100th anniversary, the American League Auxiliary just recently participated in the Adel-De Soto-Minburn Middle School Veterans Day Celebration. It has also purchased an American Legion Auxiliary Flag and is working to host a special collection to be donated to the VA hospital.

“My husband is part of the American Legion. I’m all about supporting our veterans. The more I can support the better. Direct service to veterans is what we do,” American Legion Auxiliary Adel Unit 464 member Diana Flora said.

The local auxiliary has also supported numerous community programs throughout its 100 years of service. These programs have included placing flags on Memorial Day, helping with Girl Scouts programs and sponsoring the Girls State Leadership Program, to name a few.

“I work at the Dallas County VA Office. I am a veteran and my husband is part of the legion,” American Legion Auxiliary Adel Unit 464 member and veteran Minela Tarpley said. “[I like] just knowing who we can reach out to, having their support and knowing that we can always call them.”