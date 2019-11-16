After the annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony hosted at Linwood Cemetery Monday morning, Veteran’s, their family and friends were invited to attend a presentation of quilts to honor those who served in the Korean War and WWII.

Gerald Westberg, 91, of Boone was one of those chosen to receive a quilt.

“It’s nice to be recognized as a veteran,” he said. “Being honored with a quilt shows how much I’m appreciated and I’m proud of that.”

Westberg retired as a Sergeant E-1 in the Army who manned 60mm mortars for two years after being deployed in 1951.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

Also honored during the reception was Dale Crouse, 84, of Boone.

Crouse served in the United States Air Force as a first class Airman from 52-56 in Airfield base lighting.

Dale told the Boone News Republican that Veteran’s Day means a lot to him because, “It’s a day of recognition of the fallen veterans,” he said. “All the men and women who served our country and this day is to recognize who they are and what they fought for.

All of the quilts were made by women across Boone County and are a part of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

The foundation was founded in 2003 by Blue Star mother Catherine Roberts. “With a son deployed in Iraq, a gunner sitting atop a humvee, she felt only ten second away from panic,” Pat Burch said. “She had this vision of a post deployed warrior struggling with his war demons at 2 a.m. She saw him sitting on the side of the bed wrapped in a quilt, the quilt not only comforted him but warded off the demons.

“Thus the Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded.”