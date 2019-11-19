“Handsome” Dean Achen, 84, of Unadilla passed away on November 17, 2019 in Syracuse. He was born to Ernst & Bessie Achen in Ord.

Dean’s passions were woodworking, gardening, western movies and watching football. He was renowned for his sense of humor, carpentry skills and stylish toothpick.

He is survived by Sonya, his wife of 64 years. His children and their spouses are April (Glen), Fritz (Karen), Aaron (Kelli), Asa (Renee), and Andrea (Loren). He had 11 grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family greeting friends will be Friday, Nov. 22nd from 5-7 p.m. at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse.

Following a private family burial, a reception will be held Saturday, Nov. 23rd from 3-8 p.m. at the Duncan Building in Unadilla.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com