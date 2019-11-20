The next 100+ People for Perry meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on on Monday, Nov. 25 (social time 6:30 p.m.) at La Poste, 1219 Warford St., in Perry.

One Hundred+ People for Perry’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/non-profits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life.

After 15 meetings, the group has pledged $103,300 to 15 local projects.

The goal of 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations each year, which will impact our community. Each contribution is to stay 100 percent in the community; no national charities will be considered. Each charity/non-profit/worthy cause must be a 501 (c)(3) or sponsored by a 501 (c)(3), be project based and benefit the Perry community.

Anyone who has an interest in joining 100+ People for Perry should contact Mark Powell (465-4641 or mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (Tom.Lipovac@perry.k12.ia.us) or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).