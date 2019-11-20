Eight people are facing federal charges as a result of a joint federal and state investigation that began in 2017 into a multi-state drug trafficking operation involving Texas, Iowa and Illinois.

The raid began at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, when nearly 200 officers from local, state and federal agencies descended upon southeast Iowa to carry out search warrants at seven locations believed to be involved in the large-scale methamphetamine, cocaine and crack-cocaine drug trafficking operation.

"I've got to tell you, it was one of the most amazing things I've seen in my 40-plus years of law enforcement," Des Moines County Sheriff Mike Johnstone said Wednesday during a press conference at the Burlington Police Department. "Several hundred law enforcement officers from all over the country came to Des Moines County to help us eradicate this problem."

Search warrants were conducted at 2500 Sunnyside Ave., 1323 Garnet St., 1204 S. 14th St., 1709 South Main St., 1204 1/2 N. Seventh St., 1252 S. Main St., and 209 Leffler St. in West Burlington. Search warrants also were conducted in Chicago, Dallas and Iowa City. An additional search for fugitives was conducted at 825 Randall Lane in Burlington.

"(Tuesday), on Nov. 19, 28 separate federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, along with your corresponding task force, as part of an ongoing methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine investigation, arrested eight defendants," Rich Westphal, assistant attorney for the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa, said Wednesday during a press conference at the Burlington Police Department. "Prior to Nov. 19, there were federal complaints issued on drug conspiracy charges here in the Southern District of Iowa. Pursuant to those complaints, four defendants have been arrested here in Burlington."

Those arrested Tuesday are Kendrick Ramon Page, 36, of Shreveport, Louisiana, who was taken into custody at 209 Leffler St. in West Burlington; Lamar Lee Harris, 36, of Burlington and Breon Raquon Armstrong, 18, of Shreveport, who were taken into custody at 1323 Garnet St.; and Tristan Kareem Davis, 34, also of Shreveport, who was taken into custody on Iowa 34 near Ottumwa. James Lewis Miles Jr., 34, was arrested on federal charges in Forrest Hill, Texas.

A fourth person, Alfonso Edmond, 41, of Burlington was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of S. 14th St.

All are federally charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Three other people — David Shabbaz, 61; Ausia Noelle Coleman, 23; and Almaeie Lashawn Alisa McQuay, 19 — were arrested Tuesday on unrelated warrants out of St. Louis and Des Moines County.

Burlington Police Chief Dennis Kramer said at least two additional people facing federal charges remain at large. Their names will not be released at this time.

"At times it may seem that law enforcement isn't getting anything done to get guns and drugs off our streets," Kramer said, encouraging community members to work with law enforcement to help crack down on gun and drug crimes by continuing to provide law enforcement with information. "I can assure the public that any information they provide to law enforcement about these types of crimes may be a piece of the puzzle we need to take down a significant narcotics enterprise in this community."

Page, Harris, Armstrong and Davis were set to appear in U.S. District Court at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to be officially charged. Charges carry potential statutory penalties ranging from 40 years to life in prison. Eighteen additional individuals have been arrested in the Southern District of Iowa, on federal gun and drug charges over the past two years.

"During the last year, 18 defendants have been indicted in the Southern District of Iowa on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges," Westphal said. "The people of this community should rest assured that these recent law enforcement actions are not the end. We are going to continue to work together with all the same federal, state and local assets with one common goal: that common goal being to aggressively investigate and prosecute individuals that believe they can bring these illegal controlled substances and illegally possessed firearms in the Burlington and Quincy areas."

In total, 11 guns — six handguns and five long guns — were recovered from the raids that took place in Iowa, Illinois and Texas. Seven of them were seized in Burlington.

"The greater Burlington area is a relatively small town that has been struggling with some big-city problems, especially the scourge of drug and violent crime in our community, specifically gun-related offenses," Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer said. "They have taken the lives of some of our youth, and they have destroyed many, many families."

Drugs were also seized during the raid, the amount of which is unclear at this time as it is being processed with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Westphal said it is believed that this particular drug trafficking operation involved "multi-kilo quantities of cocaine" and "multiple, probably double-digit pounds of methamphetamine and ice methamphetamine." Westphal stopped short of calling Burlington a narcotics hub, but he said is believed that drugs are being brought from Texas to Burlington, where they then are distributed to other parts of Iowa and Illinois.

"There was a search warrant performed in Texas as far as one of the links in the conspiracy that resulted in drugs being brought back here to Iowa," Westphal said.

When asked about whether Louisiana may be involved in the trafficking operation as well, Kramer said Texas appears to be the source of the drugs.

Kramer said local law enforcement agencies will continue working with state and federal agencies to continue cracking down on drug trafficking.

"The working relationships between many of the federal, state and local jurisdictions that have been forged during this investigation and many other investigations will continue into the future to make our community a safer place," Kramer said, thanking all those involved in the investigation.

A significant portion of drugs that make it to Burlington find their way to Quincy, Illinois.

"The partnerships we have forged on both sides of the Mississippi River will go far to serve the citizens of southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and west central Illinois," said Quincy Police Chief Robert Copley, board chairman of the West Central Illinois Task Force. "Our criminals do not honor jurisdiction boundaries, and neither should we. Working together as partners is the way that we have to move forward."

Kristi Johnson, special agent-in-charge of the Omaha Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, said working across agencies is vital to combating drug trafficking.

"There really are not local drug problems anymore. The drugs are coming from throughout the hemisphere, and it really is a whole-government approach that we have to take," Johnson said, commending the work of all those involved in the investigation. "These are really hard, intense investigations."

Schaefer is hopeful that Tuesday's operation will serve as a deterrent for other drug traffickers.

"Crime gets committed for a variety of reasons, but for people who are committing these sorts of crimes, they are not people who are acting shooting from the hip," Schaefer said. "These are rational business people. For them, dealing drugs and running guns is a business for profit. What happened to them (Tuesday) significantly puts a dent in those profits. Once we as a whole entity and a group make it clear to these folks, we are going to make the cost of you doing business here in the greater Burlington area much, much higher, and hopefully that will deter people from coming to our community and forcing the scourge and preying on the people of our community and destroying our communities from within. ... We have just made the cost of doing business here far too high for them."

Lt. Adam Schaefer, lead detective with the Burlington Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, said law enforcement is prepared to take on anyone who may step in to fill the positions of those arrested in the raid.

"This was the first step of many," Lt. Schaefer said. "There are always people laying in the wait to take over the operation."

Lt. Schaefer believes it is its location that has made Burlington such a hot spot for drug trafficking as it is only a few hours' drive from Des Moines, St. Louis, Peoria and Chicago.

While Tuesday's bust dealt with methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, heroin has been popping up in Burlington as well. Lt. Schaefer said the majority of that heroin comes from Chicago. What's most concerning is the amount of drugs that test positive for fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid that greatly increases the risk of overdose. Lt. Schaefer said it's not just heroin that has tested positive for fentanyl, but methamphetamine has as well.

Johnstone ended his remarks given during the press conference with a message to those involved in drug trafficking.

"We're watching and we're going to come after you," Johnstone said. "This is just the beginning of what we're going to do in Des Moines County."