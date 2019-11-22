It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

11-4-19

Arrest: A 31 year old female Adel resident was arrested for driving while license suspended.

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported. A Cook, Nebraska resident was traveling southbound in the 500 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S An Adel driver pulled out of a parking lot and struck vehicle one. Damages estimated at $7,500.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 1100 block of Cassidy Court. Nothing taken.

Accident: A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 1800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Damages estimated at $50.

11-5-19

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported. An Adel driver was traveling northbound in the 400 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. A Waukee driver struck the rear of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $1,100.

11-6-19

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was traveling eastbound in the 24000 block of Highway 6. Driver two struck the rear of vehicle on. Damages estimated at $5,050.

Arrest: A 29 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrants for violation of probation original charge 2 counts of assault on person in certain occupations, a Dallas County warrant for violation of probation original charge theft and for possession of drug paraphernalia.

11-7-19

Burglary: A Perry resident reported a theft from his vehicle in the 200 block of Brickyard Dr. Items estimated at $190.

Burglary: United Brick & Tile of Adel reported a burglary in the 20 block of Brickyard Dr. Item estimated at $2,500.

Theft: ADM High School reported a theft in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Item recovered.

Criminal Mischief: An Urbandale resident reported criminal mischief in the 1800 block of Main St. Damages estimated at $13.

Arrest: A 36 year old male Adel resident was arrested for driving while license suspended.

11-8-19

Accident: A vehicle driven by Jana Kolk of Adel was facing northbound in the 400 block of S. 16th St. A vehicle driven by Andrew Fry of Adel turned and struck Kolk’s vehicle. Damages estimated at $2,000.00.

Theft: United Brick & Tile of Adel, reported a theft in the 200 block of Brickyard Dr. Item estimated at $200.00.

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was turning southbound in the 26000 block of Highway 6. Driver two was traveling eastbound and struck vehicle one. Damages estimated at $6,650.

11-9-19

Accident: A one vehicle accident was reported. A Daphne, Alabama driver was traveling westbound in the 25000 block of Highway 6 when she lost control, ending in the ditch and striking a road sign. Damages estimated at $1,600.

11-10-19

Theft: Casey’s General Store of Adel reported a theft in the 800 block of Greene St. Item paid for.

Arrest: A male juvenile age 17, of Waukee, was arrested for theft 5th.

Theft: A Waukee resident reported a motor vehicle theft in the 800 block of Greene St. Vehicle returned.