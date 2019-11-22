Family Magic Show

10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Waukee Public Library.

The Waukee Public Library will kick off the Winter Reading Challenge with a family magic show on Saturday, Nov. 23. All ages are invited to be amazed and filled with laughter as you are entertained by magician Jonathan May! Don’t forget to sign up for the Winter Reading Challenge before or after the show. No registration required.

Granger Community Blood Drive

3-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Granger Community Center, 2200 Walnut St.

LifeServe Blood Center wants to use this month of gratitude to say thanks for giving. Without generous volunteer blood donors, hospital patients wouldn’t have access to the lifesaving transfusions needed for their treatment. Donating blood is the easiest way to make a huge impact in your community. One hour of your time and one pint of your blood will save three local lives; that’s more than some people can do in a lifetime of service. Give back to your community by rolling up a sleeve at an upcoming community blood drive. Granger will hold a blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Adel Community Thanksgiving Dinner

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 at ADM High School Commons.

The 30th-annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. All are welcome so bring your friends and family to share in this special, free community event. Home delivery is available in Adel only (for elderly and handicapped). Limited to four dinners. For more information, or to arrange for delivery, please call Lincoln Savings Bank at 993-5663. Donations can also be dropped off at Lincoln Savings Bank, 312 Nile Kinnick Dr.

Grimes Community Thanksgiving Feast

1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 at Crossroads Community Church, 410 SE Main St., Grimes.

Crossroads Community Church would like to share our abundance with you! Join us Thanksgiving Day at 1 p.m. at the Grimes Community Complex and have a meal on us and with us! Everyone is welcome for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, which will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and more. The meal is free. To RSVP, call 986-5433 or go to http://www.experiencecrossroads.com/events/community-thanksgiving-feast-2019.