BASE employees gave back to a company program labeled “Warm the Sole” by donating shoes, boots and socks to school-aged children in need in the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District.

“Our staff at BASE loves this project! We have had nearly 100 percent participation each time. Community is very important to us and this effort, in particular, is close to our hearts,” shared Jodi Benetti, Director of Sales & Customer Service at BASE.

BASE has been part of the Adel community for close to two decades, and feels strongly about giving back to their community in such a positive way. Employees chose from a list of items that needed to be purchased, while also giving monetary donations. With just 30 employees located in Adel, the staff was able to pull together and provide 61 pairs of shoes, 17 pairs of boots and 17 packages of socks, as well as monetary donations.

Kinzee Bryte, school counselor for Adel Elementary, said, “BASE made a difference to our kids and we are so thankful.” Bryte was able to witness the children at the elementary school who were on the receiving end of this generous gift. She recounted how teachers were brought to tears just seeing the excitement it brought to these children, and noted how it makes everyone realize how little things make such a big difference.

The school nurse at DeSoto Intermediate, Angie Storck, also shared her enthusiasm for this generous gift as she was handed bags filled with shoes. “This gift to these kids is so special. To these kids it is a big deal, and something many of us take for granted. My heart is ready to burst.”

The kids had so many comments showing their appreciation, such as “I have never had new shoes” and “I’ve always wanted a pair of shoes like these.” All types of shoes, boots, and socks for the boys and girls were purchased, bagged and given to the children in need, while BASE staff also provided each nurses office with close to $100 in monetary donations.

With colder months ahead, it really does “Warm the Sole” and is a great way to support the youth in the community.