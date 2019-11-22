It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

November 12, 2019

A 29 year old male Perry resident was arrested while in the Dallas County Jail on 11 counts of violation of a no contact order.

A multi-vehicle accident was reported. A Panora driver was leaving the Caseys parking lot in Dallas Center when he was struck by a vehicle pulling in driven by a Perry driver, which then caused driver one to strike a vehicle on Highway 44 driven by a Grimes driver. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle three estimated at $4,000, $8,000 to vehicle one and $7,000 to vehicle two. Driver two was cited for failure to yield upon left turn.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 105 mile marker of Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $7,000.

A 35 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 38 year old male Redfield resident was arrested on warrants for probation violation- original charge of forgery, failure to appear- original charge of driving under suspension and failure to appear- original charges of criminal mischief and theft.

November 13, 2019

A 23 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested at Tabor Rd and 360th St., Van Meter for possession of drug paraphernalia and operation without registration card or plate/expired 8/2019.

A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was in a cement truck stopped on 330th St., waiting to enter a jobsite on Pondside Ln., when he was struck by driver two. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $5,000 and $1,000 to vehicle one.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 31000 block of R Ave. The driver had a minor injury to her right wrist. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

A one vehicle accident was reported. The driver was traveling on Brown St., Dexter when he drove off the shourlder and overcorrected losing control and entered the ditch. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

November 14, 2019

A 42 year old male Mount Pleasant resident was arrested on a warrant for theft.

A 21 year old Cambridge resident was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief.

November 15, 2019

A 20 year old male Waterloo resident was arrested at Wendover Ave and 190th St., Granger for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 39 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of OWI.

A 23 year old female West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug stamp.

November 16, 2019

A 57 year old female Carlisle resident was arrested at 23999 250th St., Dallas Center for OWI, failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 22500 block of 240th. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $7,000.

November 17, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 16000 block of Old Highway 6. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,000.

A 23 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested at 801 Court St., Adel for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

November 18, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 31000 block of Old Highway 6. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $15,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 29000 block of 360th St. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $15,000.