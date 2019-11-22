It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

10-1-19: Stolen vehicle recovered at 10 Ellefson Dr. Vehicle was stolen out of Sioux Falls South Dakota.

10-8-19: A hit and run was reported

10-8-19: Criminal mischief to a vehicle was reported

10-11-19: Responded to a two-car accident at Guthrie and the I-80 westbound offramp.

10-20-19: Harvey’s Plumbing reported criminal mischief to several vehicles.

10-20-19: Criminal mischief to a vehicle was reported

10-23-19: Report of a mailbox being damaged and dumped near the railroad tracks.

10-26-19: Assisted Adel Police and Iowa State Patrol in a pursuit of a motorcycle.

10-26-19: Assisted Iowa State Patrol on a possible kidnapping at the 112MM westbound I-80.

10-27-19: Responded to a two-vehicle injury accident at Guthrie and I-80 westbound offramp. Iowa State Patrol handled accident.

10-31-19: City of DeSoto reported damage to two barricades that were on Ellefson Drive.