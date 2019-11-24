STORM LAKE — Noah Bardwell, a native of De Soto, has been named to the 2019 American Rivers Conference Fall Academic Team as announced by the league office.

Bardwell is one of 23 Buena Vista student-athletes to be named to the team.

To be eligible for nomination, the student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in academic standing and have at least one full year of residency at the current institution. He/she must also maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

The Beavers were led on the team by eight women’s soccer players and five men’s soccer players.

A total of 438 student-athletes from across the league were named to the team.