JOHNSTON — Six Iowa student athletes received a 2019 Iowa Bankers Association Student Athlete Achievement Award during the Iowa high school state football championship games Nov. 21-22 in Cedar Falls. One student from each class was presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the IBA to the college of his choice.

Local scholarship recipients include:

Class 1A: Max Pettit, Van Meter High School, Van Meter

Class 3A: Cody Hall, Dallas Center-Grimes High School, Grimes

Scholarship recipients are selected each year based on their academic performance, athletic participation, leadership skills and community involvement.

“These student leaders are dedicated not only to their teams, but to their communities as well. We are very proud to have this chance to help exceptional Iowa students save toward their higher education and invest in their future,” said Tara Deering-Hansen, the IBA’s vice president of marketing and communications. “Iowa banks are committed to helping Iowans reach their financial goals. Providing these student scholarships is a win for everyone because after graduating, the hope is they’ll continue to use their skills and talents in our Iowa communities.”

For nearly three decades, the IBA has sponsored the Student Athlete Achievement Award program, which has grown to honor student athletes in football, basketball and wrestling. The IBA has awarded more than $265,000 in scholarships since the program began.