The City of Adel will kick off a festive weekend with the Sip and Sample, Firemen’s Breakfast with Santa and the Holiday Home Tour on Dec. 6-8.

Sip & Sample

The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce annual Sip & Sample event will kick the holiday weekend off on Friday, Dec. 6. The event will begin at the Adel Public Library from 2-5 p.m. with a craft and local authors fair. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance from 3:30-5 p.m., after which visitors can stop by Harvey’s Greenhouse or Modville for a map and cheer card before they sip and sample their way through the local businesses of Adel.

“This is the biggest turnout we’ve ever had,” Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce President Deb Bengtson said. “I think it’s just a good kick off for the holiday season and when you have an event like this, it gets you in that holiday spirit.”

As part of the Sip and Sample Event, each business has chosen one recipe to showcase at their stop, whether it be a beverage, soup, or sweets to name a few. The Sip and Sample event also plans to feature horse and carriage rides around Kinnick Feller Park, a model train at Modville and Santa Claus at the Adel Dental Building from 5:30-8 p.m.

“As a chamber member and business owner, I love seeing our community walk through the doors. The majority of our customers are not from Adel. So, we love having the locals visit us,” said Valerie Sutton, of Harvey’s Greenhouse.

That evening will also mark the debut of the town’s new holiday lights display. These lighted wreathes come after Dennis Leininger helped kick start a campaign to fundraise for the holiday decorations this past year.

“The ‘lighting’ will be a cap to the project success for all to enjoy. The community has been terrific from Adel’s civic organizations to businesses and citizens by way of donations and contributions to achieving our goal to decorate all 32 lamp posts around the downtown area,” Leininger said. “I am very pleased this project has been such a success due to our community’s involvement, and I’m proud to be a part of Adel.”

The Sip and Sample Event is a free event for those interested in participating. Once completed, visitors can also turn in their cheer card to be entered into a drawing for one of three gift baskets.

Firemen’s Breakfast with Santa

The Adel Fire Department will once again host their annual Firemen’s Breakfast and photos with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The event, which will take place at the Adel Fire Department, will feature a breakfast served by Boy Scout Troop 152 from 8 to 10 a.m. and fun activities from 9 to 11 a.m. Afterwards, attendees are then encouraged to explore the shops of Adel.

Holiday Home Tours

After many years, the Holiday Home Tour will return to Adel with the hope of once again becoming a holiday tradition. With the help of the newly formed group, This is Adel, local business owners, along with the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce, worked together this past year to design a tour route that will showcase a good mix of both historic homes and new construction.

“It all just fell into place and we’re so excited to present this event to not only our community, but also invite other communities to come experience our small town charm,” Valerie Sutton of Harvey’s Greenhouse said.

The Holiday Home Tour will take place starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, with tickets now on sale through Eventbrite, the Adel Health Mart, Lincoln Savings Bank, or Harvey’s Greenhouse. Tickets, along with a map of the route, can also be picked up the day of the event at the Raccoon Valley Community House.

“We are just so excited. We formed the [This is Adel] because we love Adel and we love calling it home. We are just really passionate about helping people experience the community,” said Rebecca Zoet, owner of This New Old House. “We want residents old and new to celebrate Adel, to celebrate the community we live in, and to have that holiday hometown feeling.”

Some of the community members, such as Amy Keiderling of Modville, recall touring the homes for the holiday event while growing up.

“My mom helped put the tour on, and I grew up going to that with her every year. It was just the coolest thing growing up as a kid seeing those big homes,” Keiderling said. “I love the fact that they’re bringing the home tour back because now a new generation is living in these homes and we will be able to see inside them once again.”

Tickets for the Holiday Home Tour are $10 each, with proceeds from the event going towards future promotions of Adel, along with marketing the local community. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/adel-holiday-home-tour-tickets-75070667387?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Visitors are also encouraged to stop by the First Christian Church for soup and dessert, where a variety of Christmas trees and quilts will be on display.