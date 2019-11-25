The Iowa Attorney General's office has cleared two Des Moines County Sheriff's deputies involved in the Nov. 7 shooting of an 18-year-old Burlington man of wrongdoing in relation to the incident.

"The actions of both (Sgt. Kevin) Glendenning and (Deputy Dilan) Beaird were entirely legally justified," Special Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown wrote in his report.

On Nov. 7, Glendenning and Beaird fired upon 18-year-old Stone Graham after Graham allegedly fired at Glendenning. Sheriff Mike Johnstone, who was also in the car at the time, said he pulled out his weapon but did not fire because the suspect was wounded before he had a chance to shoot.

According to the report, Graham allegedly fired at Glendenning after Glendenning ordered Graham to put down his gun. Glendenning was not injured, but Glendenning was knocked to the ground due to the blast of the shot gun.

The report says both Glendenning and Beaird continued to shoot at Graham until he fell to the ground, the report states. Graham allegedly dropped the shot gun and continued to flee before he was apprehended a short time later.

"I was pulling out my gun, too, but I saw that the suspect had been wounded," Johnstone said.

Less than an hour before the officer-involved shooting, officers were called to the 1700 block of Amelia Street on reports of shots being fired in the area. Witnesses allegedly saw a man identified as Graham shooting at the house from the passenger seat of a 2006 green Lincoln using a shot gun. Graham later was charged in relation to the incident.

Fifty minutes after the Amelia Street shooting, a car matching the description of a car that had been in the area got into an accident on U.S. 34 between Curran Street and Central Avenue. Witnesses who had been driving on U.S. 34 behind that vehicle saw a white man get out of the car and flea into a nearby wooded area while carrying a shotgun.

Brown told The Hawk Eye he does not know what caused the car accident.

Johnstone said after hearing what was happening over his radio, he, Glendenning and Beaird headed to the area of Plank Street to look for the suspect, who later was identified as Graham.

Upon arrival, the three located Graham. Glendenning got out of the vehicle and ordered Graham to drop his weapon. However, Graham allegedly raised his shotgun and shot at Glendenning, missing him but knocking him back from the force of the shot.

"Both deputies were faced with a potential combatant who was armed with a dangerous weapon that could have seriously injured or killed either officer and further presented a deadly threat to other officers and innocent civilians," Brown said in his report.

Brown said any potential motive for why Graham would have shot at Glendenning was not a part of his decision. He refused to say more because of the criminal charges Graham faces.

The incident involving Graham is the second officer-involved shooting in two months. The last incident happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 11 and involved Glendenning, as well as two officers from the Burlington Police Department.

"Shooting at officers is not normal for any community and it is very disturbing," Brown said.

Johnstone said it is unfortunate his deputies were involved in the shooting. Brown said the officers were simply doing their job when Graham allegedly fired upon them.

"They were just trying to take him into custody," Brown told The Hawk Eye.

Brown said he reached his decision largely based on the accounts of officers in the area when the incident occurred. Johnstone said his vehicle, which is primarily for administrative duties, is not equipped with a dash camera and his officers were not wearing body cameras at the time.

Graham has been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer in relation to alleged shooting at Glendenning. Graham also has been charged with felonious assault on a peace officer in relation to the shooting on Plank Street.

In addition, Graham faces charges of attempted murder, carrying weapons, intimidation with a deadly weapon with the intent to provoke or injure, and going armed with intent.

Graham faces up to 71 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Graham also faces a separate felony charge for allegedly destroying equipment at Great River Medical Center, where he was taken for treatment after being shot in the leg.

Graham's arraignment is set for Dec. 16.