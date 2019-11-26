The holidays are quickly approaching and November is the time to stop and be thankful for our ADM School District, its dedicated teachers, staff and especially our students. Each month the ADM teachers name Students of the Month to be recognized by the ADM Scholarship Foundation and local businesses. The following businesses have made a contribution to the Foundation honoring these students for the month of November.
Student of the Month: Holland Zwank — Raccoon Valley Bank
Kiwanis: Jakob Zwank and Emily Hlas
Fine Arts: Drama: Paige Jansen and Sarah Briley — Lincoln Savings Bank
Football Players: Fuller Standard ServiceWeek 8: Gabe Heitz and Tate Stine-Smith
Week 9: Zach Fuller and Matt Dufoe
Volleyball: Delaney Bertman and Morgan Meyer — Patrick’s Restaurant
Cheer: Sabrina McDonald — Adel Health Mart
Boys Cross Country: Nate Mueller — Blue Oak CPA
Girls Cross Country: Geneva Timmerman — Rotary Club
All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide scholarships to graduating seniors of the ADM School District going on to post-secondary education. Over $650,000 has been given in scholarships since the Foundation’s inception in 1985. More information may be found at the website www.admscholarshipfoundation.com or you may contact a board member listed on the site.