The holidays are quickly approaching and November is the time to stop and be thankful for our ADM School District, its dedicated teachers, staff and especially our students. Each month the ADM teachers name Students of the Month to be recognized by the ADM Scholarship Foundation and local businesses. The following businesses have made a contribution to the Foundation honoring these students for the month of November.

Student of the Month: Holland Zwank — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis: Jakob Zwank and Emily Hlas

Fine Arts: Drama: Paige Jansen and Sarah Briley — Lincoln Savings Bank

Football Players: Fuller Standard ServiceWeek 8: Gabe Heitz and Tate Stine-Smith

Week 9: Zach Fuller and Matt Dufoe

Volleyball: Delaney Bertman and Morgan Meyer — Patrick’s Restaurant

Cheer: Sabrina McDonald — Adel Health Mart

Boys Cross Country: Nate Mueller — Blue Oak CPA

Girls Cross Country: Geneva Timmerman — Rotary Club

All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide scholarships to graduating seniors of the ADM School District going on to post-secondary education. Over $650,000 has been given in scholarships since the Foundation’s inception in 1985. More information may be found at the website www.admscholarshipfoundation.com or you may contact a board member listed on the site.