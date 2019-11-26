Enjoy an evening of holiday cheer at Waukee’s free, annual WinterFest celebration on Friday, Dec. 6 in the Downtown Triangle area. Waukee Triangle Businesses will host open houses beginning at 4:30 p.m. The rest of the festivities kick off at 6 p.m. sharp when Santa Claus and Waukee Mayor Bill Peard light the WinterFest tree.

“WinterFest offers an early opportunity to gather with family members, friends and neighbors to celebrate the holidays,” said Mayor Peard. “Seeing the excited looks on the kids’ faces when we count down and light the big tree is what the magic of the season is all about.”

After the tree lighting, kids can visit Santa at the Waukee Community Center. Guests can watch an ice sculptor create holiday pieces, enjoy hot cocoa and cookies sponsored by Mi-Fiber, make art with the Waukee Area Arts Council, hear carolers and embark on a scavenger hunt. An old-fashioned trolley will circle residential streets with the WinterFest Light Tour. The Waukee Parks & Recreation Department will also host the popular “Snowball Drop” event this year.

“We partner with Charter Bank for our second Snowball Drop,” said Recreation Supervisor Danae Edwards. “Crews will drop 600 snowballs (table tennis balls) from above which children will retrieve and then redeem for a free book at Charter Bank’s downtown Waukee location. Last year this was a super exciting moment for the crowd, and they got to take something home to read, too.”

The Snowball Drop will be held on 6th Street between Walnut and Locust Streets at 6:30 p.m. for kids up to age 10.

New this year, Grace Baptist Church will host mini golf.

WinterFest attendees are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items to be distributed to those in need through Waukee Area Christian Services. Those items can be dropped off at the Waukee Community Center during WinterFest or at the Waukee Public Works Building (805 University Ave.) December 2-13.

To learn more, visit www.waukee.org/winterfest.