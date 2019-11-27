There will be a book signing event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Test Kitchen in Fort Madison.

FORT MADISON — As Elliott Test Kitchen has grown, so, too, has its cookbook.

Appropriately titled "Feeding Young Minds," the 106-page, eight-chapter cookbook features 26 recipes handwritten by students involved in the Test Kitchen's programming, as well as information about the non-profit, highlights of its programs and events, heartfelt stories relating to recipes, and photos of students and the community members involved in ETK.

This is the second year the Test Kitchen has published a cookbook to support the non-profit's operations and programming. ETK, whose services are provided at no charge, serves an average of 200 students per week in grades three through 12.

Kumar Wickramasingha, founder and director of ETK and the Elliott Test Kitchen Foundation, the non-profit under which the Test Kitchen operates, said the first cookbook, which was published last year, was so successful, the culinary minds of ETK decided to create another one. More than 40 students in third through eighth grades were involved in the project.

ETK, located at 807 Avenue G in Fort Madison, is a place where students can go after school for a good meal and academic support. In addition to participating in hands-on STEM activities and lessons, students in the program often cook alongside Wickramasingha and ETK volunteer Libby Laughlin, who spent a year with the young chefs coaching them in the preparation of various recipes.

"When children help in the preparation of a meal, they feel they are making an important contribution to the adult world," Wickramasingha explains in the cookbook's introduction.

Molly Dillon, another ETK volunteer, participated in designing the cookbook.

The first chapter of the cookbook, entitled "Heritage," includes historical facts about Fort Madison, information about why heritage sites are important to students and, of course, history-themed recipes, such as that for Three Sisters Stew, a dish named for its main ingredients — corn, beans and squash. The vegetables grow well together in the same area and, according to Native American legend, are three sisters who can only thrive and grow together.

The second chapter highlights community and features recipes students have prepared and served for St. John's Church's End of the Month Meal program, including Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and dishes they have prepared to help raise money for charitable organizations, such as Caprese Skewers, which students made using fresh cheese curds from Ralph and Colleen Krogmeier, who own and operate Hinterland Dairy and are regular visitors to the Test Kitchen.

Sponsored by Iowa Pork Producers and Lee County Pork Producers, another chapter of the cookbook is dedicated to pork and includes recipes for Oven Fried Pork Chops and Pork Chops with Broccoli and Mushrooms. It also includes pork trivia and a brief bio of Mason Overberg, who both benefits from and contributes to ETK's programming and raises pigs to show in the Lee County Fair.

"Agriculture has given Mason an advanced knowledge of pork, its uses, recipes and nutrition," Wickramasingha writes in the cookbook.

The cookbook also features recipes shared with students by Martha Wolf, owner of the Ivy Bake Shoppe and longtime ETK volunteer, as well as Bill Fraune, a retired restaurateur and 30-year cafe owner who turned up at an ETK summer cooking camp to help students with math and pi(e); Kelly Coyler, owner of Kelly's Cakes who closes her bakery during ETK's summer camp to give baking lessons to the students; and Kim Mendez, a reading teacher at Richardson Elementary School who often brings her baked goods to ETK for students to enjoy. Also included is volunteer Fred Knoch's favorite dish, Loaded Potatoes.

The geography chapter will take your taste buds on an international journey, with recipes from Asia, Great Britain, Central and South America and Polynesia.

Also included are summer and holiday recipes, as well as those used by students in cooking competitions.

The cookbooks are available for $20 each and can be purchased online by visiting www.tkef.org or in person at Elliott Test Kitchen and Under the Sun, 739 Avenue G, Fort Madison. All proceeds support the non-profit Test Kitchen.

People will have the opportunity to have their books signed by the young chefs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Test Kitchen. The public is invited to meet the chefs, taste some of the dishes in the cookbook and purchase signed copies of the cookbooks.