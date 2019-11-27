ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Tuesday

7:19 a.m.: 201 Jefferson St. Ryan Patrick Woodsmall, 20, Burlington: warrant for failure to appear.

10:07 a.m.: 417 S. Fifth St. Cody Allan Neff, 34, Burlington: warrant for violation of probation.

12:23 p.m.: 513 N. Main St. Anna Marie Tampio, 24, Burlington: warrant for failure to appear.

3:46 p.m.: 3140 Agency St. Abigail Margaret Noel, 24, no address given: fifth-degree theft.

Wednesday

12:20 a.m.: 206 N. Third St. Apt. 907. Nikolas Julian Lansman, 29, same address: violation of a no contact order.

4:19 a.m.: 716 S. Plane St. Diane Patricia Hall, 59, Burlington: third-degree harassment.

FORT MADISON

Tuesday

7:14 a.m.: 3400 block of Avenue A. Kyle Max Ray, 31, 3400 block of Avenue N: warrant.

5:05 p.m.: 5400 block of Avenue O. Bradly Dwayne Carter, 47, 1116 Franklin St., Keokuk: forgery, warrant service.

8:07 p.m.: 3400 block of Avenue L. Jason Scott Coulter, 39, 2921 Avenue L: warrants for third-degree burglary and fifth-degree theft, and no drivers license, no insurance and fraudulent use of registration.

LOUISA COUNTY

Tuesday

10:42 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff's Office. Jon George Bell, 29, Columbus City: second-offense driving while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper rear lamps.

CRIME WATCH

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.

BURLINGTON

Saturday

6:45 p.m.: Gas Land, 1003 Summer St. Disorderly conduct.

Sunday

8:11 a.m.: 2000 block of South Central Avenue. Theft.

8:44 a.m.: 900 block of North Seventh Street. Disorderly conduct.

3:26 p.m.: Perkins Park, 1700 block of Dill Street. Disorderly conduct.

4:11 p.m.: 500 block of May Avenue. Theft.

Monday

1:22 p.m.: 600 block of South Seventh Street. Theft.

5:30 p.m.: Midtown Lane. Theft.

WEST BURLINGTON

Friday

10:28 a.m.: 701 E. Pennington St. Disorderly conduct.

10:36 a.m.: 1200 block of Broadway Street. Burglary of residence.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Friday

2:25 p.m.: Mediapolis Road. Theft.

5:49 p.m.: Des Moines Henry Avenue and U.S. 34. Injury accident.

FORT MADISON

Sunday

10:11 a.m.: 1400 block of Avenue D. Theft.

10:48 a.m.: 500 block of Avenue D. Theft.

1:35 p.m.: 2700 block of Avenue N. Vandalism.

3:53 p.m.: 3100 block of Avenue N.

Monday

6:42 a.m.: 3000 block of Avenue C. Stolen vehicle.

2:33 p.m.: 1200 block of Avenue F. Burglary.

5:09 p.m.: 1200 block of Avenue F. Burglary.

5:51 p.m.: 1500 block of 35th Street. Theft.

Tuesday

6:54 a.m.: Florence Drive. Burglary.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Monday

11:35 a.m.: 1300 block of West Washington Street. Theft.

Tuesday

12:09 p.m.: 800 block of South Grand Avenue. Vandalism.

4:21 p.m.: 100 block of East Madison Street. Vandalism.

5:36 p.m.: 200 block of West Second Street. Theft.

8:52 p.m.: 500 block of North Broadway Street. Burglary.

HILLSBORO

Sunday

6:10 p.m.: 1300 block of Salem Road. Vandalism.