Here is a look at some of the Thanksgiving Day activities around Dallas County. Keep watching for more Thanksgiving photos at www.adelnews.com and in the Dec. 5 paper.

Adel Community Thanksgiving Dinner

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 at ADM High School Commons.

The 30th-annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. All are welcome so bring your friends and family to share in this special, free community event. Home delivery is available in Adel only (for elderly and handicapped). Limited to four dinners. For more information, or to arrange for delivery, please call Lincoln Savings Bank at 993-5663. Donations can also be dropped off at Lincoln Savings Bank, 312 Nile Kinnick Dr.

Woodward-Granger Community Thanksgiving Dinner

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 at Woodward-Granger High School/Middle School Cafeteria.

The sixth-annual Woodward-Granger Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 28. This event is free for anyone to attend.

Grimes Community Thanksgiving Feast

1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 at Crossroads Community Church, 410 SE Main St., Grimes.

Crossroads Community Church would like to share our abundance with you! Join us Thanksgiving Day at 1 p.m. at the Grimes Community Complex and have a meal on us and with us! Everyone is welcome for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, which will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and more. The meal is free. To RSVP, call 986-5433 or go to http://www.experiencecrossroads.com/events/community-thanksgiving-feast-2019.