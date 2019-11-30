Jean Marie Cardinell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced the selection of Charity Miller as their Outstanding American History Teacher. She is currently the American History teacher at ADM Schools. Chapter winners are then submitted to the state and if they win they go on to a possible national competition.

Her credentials and list of accomplishments provided a detailed explanation of her knowledge of American history and her commitment to her students. She was made known to the chapter by a former student. In addition to American History, she provides leadership for other teachers, creates activities to relate history to modern life and events and fosters excellence and high standards from her students.

Miller recently attended the chapter meeting to receive her award.

The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children.